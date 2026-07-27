Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

We've caught up with a host of leading industry figures for our Bloodstock Q&A. Charlie Fellowes kicks off the series and explains why Society Rock remains a sentimental favourite, reveals how pedigree has become the cornerstone of his buying philosophy, and names the young sires he believes have bright futures.

Favourite stallion, past and present?

Past: Society Rock, purely for sentimental reasons. I was lucky enough to be James Fanshawe's assistant when Society Rock was in training at Pegasus Stables and he was the most incredible horse to work with. He was, without doubt, the toughest horse I have ever seen, and it was devastating that he wasn't able to fulfil his full potential as a stallion because he had made such an excellent start.

Present: Frankel. I have an owner who is obsessed with Frankel, which means I've looked at pretty much every one that has been through a sale ring in Europe. Will Douglass and I have had a lot of luck buying the cheaper Frankels. Luther wasn't expensive for the sire and finished fourth in the French 2,000 Guineas before winning a Grade 2 at Saratoga. Romanza is a two-year-old who looks very promising and should be competitive in stakes races later this year.

Put these in order of importance: pedigree, conformation, temperament

My answer to this question would have been very different five years ago, but time has taught me how important pedigree is and I'm embarrassed by how quickly I disregarded it previously. I'd say pedigree first, temperament second and conformation third. All three are incredibly important and are huge factors in whether we buy a yearling or not, but I'll try not to sit on the fence.

Most underrated stallion?

I'm not sure this answer qualifies any more, but I'm going to give it anyway: Sioux Nation. He just seems to be getting better and better and is clearly upgrading his mares significantly. I hate blowing Will Douglass's trumpet because he hardly lacks self-confidence, but he called this one early and was all over him from the beginning. It was a big reason why we bought Shes Perfect at the Arqana Breeze-Up Sale.

Which young sire excites you most?

I have three two-year-olds by first-season sires and I really like all three. Two have already won – Sydney Grace (Minzaal) and Treasurer (Persian Force). The third, Guadalevin (State Of Rest), is a winner waiting to happen. Sydney Grace has loads of speed and is very straightforward. Treasurer has the most incredible temperament of any two-year-old I have ever trained, and Guadalevin has a huge amount of natural ability. All three were bought relatively cheaply at the yearling sales, and I think all three stallions have big futures.

Shes Perfect: top performer for Sioux Nation Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Favourite sale anywhere in the world?

Tattersalls Book 1 – it's a pleasure looking at the yearlings on show that week.

Who would you most like to spend a day inspecting yearlings with?

Anyone with the surname O'Callaghan. I have the utmost respect and admiration for what that family has achieved in this industry. It's been built on hard graft and horsemanship, and anyone would learn a ton from them.

Who from the racing world do you most admire and why?

James Fanshawe. He is, without doubt, the best horseman I have ever worked for. I adored my five years working with him.

If you could change one thing to improve the yearling sales season, what would it be?

I honestly can't think of anything. A real lack of imagination on my part, but I think the sales companies do a pretty good job.

State Of Rest is a stallion who has caught Charlie Fellowes' eye Credit: Rathbarry Stud

Geldings in the Arc: yes or no?

No. The two greatest trainers in the business today, Aidan O'Brien and Andre Fabre, both say no and I'm more than happy to bow to their superior judgement. Colts are far harder to train than geldings, so geldings will always have an advantage, especially that late in the season.

Which race would you most like to win and why?

The Derby. It is one of the very few races on the Flat that still transcends our sport. It is the ultimate test and it takes a great horseman to train a Derby winner.

The last book you read

I can't read! I mean, I am capable of reading, but I fall asleep after one page, so reading a book tends to take me about a year unless I'm on holiday, and I haven't done that for a while. So instead I'll give you something I'm watching. I know I'm incredibly late to the party on this one, but True Detective is absolutely awesome. The first series with Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey is so, so good. It's the best thing I've watched since Peaky Blinders.

Your ideal dinner party guest list (four people)

Bob Mortimer, because I think he is so incredibly funny. David Attenborough, because I'm fascinated by the natural world. Aidan O'Brien, because he's the GOAT and I might learn something. Kendall Jenner, because she's nice to look at, likes horses and, well . . . you never know.

Read more:

Why the best may be yet to come for the late, lamented supersire Wootton Bassett

'I'd say Tokaido's the best they've had' - team behind high-flying juvenile prepare for bold targets

'I found her in Greece' – how a breeder's chance discovery led to an emphatic Grade 2 success for a €30,000 yearling

Kon Tiki strikes first Group win to keep Night Of Thunder's stellar season rolling