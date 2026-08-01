'We've had some savagely big offers for him' - meet the owner-breeders taking on racing's superpowers

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

When Dr Rascal stormed to victory in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood on Tuesday, he announced himself as one of the most exciting two-year-olds in training, but for owner-breeders Charlie Rosier and his mother Julia the result meant far more than just another unbeaten colt.

It was the culmination of a breeding programme built patiently over several years and proof that a small owner-breeder can still dream of taking on the sport's superpowers.

"To be competing at that level is exactly what we've always tried to do," says Rosier. "To have a horse as exciting as him, and we own him 100 per cent with no partners, is very special. It's special for me, for my mum and for the whole family."