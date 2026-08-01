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'We've had some savagely big offers for him' - meet the owner-breeders taking on racing's superpowers

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Global bloodstock editor
Dr Rascal beats Haffner and Al Hudaiba in the Vintage Stakes
Dr Rascal beats Haffner and Al Hudaiba in the Vintage StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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When Dr Rascal stormed to victory in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood on Tuesday, he announced himself as one of the most exciting two-year-olds in training, but for owner-breeders Charlie Rosier and his mother Julia the result meant far more than just another unbeaten colt.

It was the culmination of a breeding programme built patiently over several years and proof that a small owner-breeder can still dream of taking on the sport's superpowers. 

"To be competing at that level is exactly what we've always tried to do," says Rosier. "To have a horse as exciting as him, and we own him 100 per cent with no partners, is very special. It's special for me, for my mum and for the whole family."

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