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Q&As

'Golden Horn winning the Arc, Frankie controlled the race spectacularly'

'Golden Horn winning the Arc, Frankie controlled the race spectacularly'

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Q&As
'He asked me sincerely whether I would send Frankel to the Breeders’ Cup'
'He asked me sincerely whether I would send Frankel to the Breeders’ Cup'
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Q&As
'There's no chance I'm ever going to jump a fence, so it would have to be in the Champion Bumper'
'There's no chance I'm ever going to jump a fence, so it would have to be in the Champion Bumper'
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Q&As
'I’d have loved to spend a day inspecting yearlings with Vincent O’Brien'
'I’d have loved to spend a day inspecting yearlings with Vincent O’Brien'
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Q&As
'Time has taught me how important pedigree is and I'm embarrassed by how quickly I disregarded it previously'
'Time has taught me how important pedigree is and I'm embarrassed by how quickly I disregarded it previously'
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Q&As
'Economic Security was about much more than just the racing' - owners call it quits after 27 years with Paul Webber
'Economic Security was about much more than just the racing' - owners call it quits after 27 years with Paul Webber
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Bloodstock
'Every new foal is an absolute joy' - owner-breeder reveals all about new Manor Farm Bloodstock venture
'Every new foal is an absolute joy' - owner-breeder reveals all about new Manor Farm Bloodstock venture
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Q&As
'Last year was brilliant but we have aspirations this year to go even further'
'Last year was brilliant but we have aspirations this year to go even further'
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Q&As
'I wouldn't swap any of our stallions as this is a long game'
'I wouldn't swap any of our stallions as this is a long game'
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Q&As
'The need for a crystal ball seems even more desirable now than ever'
'The need for a crystal ball seems even more desirable now than ever'
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Q&As
'It's a busy household as my wife is working on the frontline'
'It's a busy household as my wife is working on the frontline'
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Q&As
'A standout foal would be the Dubawi half-sister to Waldgeist'
'A standout foal would be the Dubawi half-sister to Waldgeist'
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Q&As
'Stallion masters will have to look at dropping fees'
'Stallion masters will have to look at dropping fees'
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Q&As
'I'm fortunate to have a young, enthusiastic and talented team'
'I'm fortunate to have a young, enthusiastic and talented team'
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Q&As
'Curbs on travel are greatly limiting the scope of my work'
'Curbs on travel are greatly limiting the scope of my work'
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Q&As
'It's been great to see all the sales companies working together'
'It's been great to see all the sales companies working together'
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Q&As
'Would I buy a horse over the internet? I must admit I wouldn't'
'Would I buy a horse over the internet? I must admit I wouldn't'
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Q&As
'Our stud secretary has said clients have never been so organised'
'Our stud secretary has said clients have never been so organised'
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Q&As
'There are still plenty of reasons to maintain a spring in the step'
'There are still plenty of reasons to maintain a spring in the step'
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Q&As
'Our lack of prize-money in the UK is hardly enticing for new owners'
'Our lack of prize-money in the UK is hardly enticing for new owners'
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Q&As
'Cooking and cycling were two things I never thought I could do'
'Cooking and cycling were two things I never thought I could do'
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Q&As
'Racing has the chance to showcase itself to a captive audience'
'Racing has the chance to showcase itself to a captive audience'
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Q&As
'Films are a waste of time – I've been watching festival replays instead'
'Films are a waste of time – I've been watching festival replays instead'
icon
Q&As
'The TBA had to move quickly to ensure the covering season could continue'
'The TBA had to move quickly to ensure the covering season could continue'
icon
Q&As
'Golden Horn winning the Arc, Frankie controlled the race spectacularly'

'Golden Horn winning the Arc, Frankie controlled the race spectacularly'

icon
Q&As
'He asked me sincerely whether I would send Frankel to the Breeders’ Cup'
'He asked me sincerely whether I would send Frankel to the Breeders’ Cup'
icon
Q&As
'There's no chance I'm ever going to jump a fence, so it would have to be in the Champion Bumper'
icon
Q&As
'I’d have loved to spend a day inspecting yearlings with Vincent O’Brien'
icon
Q&As
'There's no chance I'm ever going to jump a fence, so it would have to be in the Champion Bumper'
icon
Q&As
'I’d have loved to spend a day inspecting yearlings with Vincent O’Brien'
icon
Q&As
'Time has taught me how important pedigree is and I'm embarrassed by how quickly I disregarded it previously'
'Time has taught me how important pedigree is and I'm embarrassed by how quickly I disregarded it previously'
icon
Q&As
'Economic Security was about much more than just the racing' - owners call it quits after 27 years with Paul Webber
'Economic Security was about much more than just the racing' - owners call it quits after 27 years with Paul Webber
icon
Bloodstock
'Every new foal is an absolute joy' - owner-breeder reveals all about new Manor Farm Bloodstock venture
'Every new foal is an absolute joy' - owner-breeder reveals all about new Manor Farm Bloodstock venture
icon
Q&As
'Last year was brilliant but we have aspirations this year to go even further'
'Last year was brilliant but we have aspirations this year to go even further'
icon
Q&As
'I wouldn't swap any of our stallions as this is a long game'
'I wouldn't swap any of our stallions as this is a long game'
icon
Q&As
'The need for a crystal ball seems even more desirable now than ever'
'The need for a crystal ball seems even more desirable now than ever'
icon
Q&As
'It's a busy household as my wife is working on the frontline'
'It's a busy household as my wife is working on the frontline'
icon
Q&As
'A standout foal would be the Dubawi half-sister to Waldgeist'
'A standout foal would be the Dubawi half-sister to Waldgeist'
icon
Q&As
'Stallion masters will have to look at dropping fees'
'Stallion masters will have to look at dropping fees'
icon
Q&As
'I'm fortunate to have a young, enthusiastic and talented team'
'I'm fortunate to have a young, enthusiastic and talented team'
icon
Q&As
'Curbs on travel are greatly limiting the scope of my work'
'Curbs on travel are greatly limiting the scope of my work'
icon
Q&As
'It's been great to see all the sales companies working together'
'It's been great to see all the sales companies working together'
icon
Q&As
'Would I buy a horse over the internet? I must admit I wouldn't'
'Would I buy a horse over the internet? I must admit I wouldn't'
icon
Q&As
'Our stud secretary has said clients have never been so organised'
'Our stud secretary has said clients have never been so organised'
icon
Q&As
'There are still plenty of reasons to maintain a spring in the step'
'There are still plenty of reasons to maintain a spring in the step'
icon
Q&As
'Our lack of prize-money in the UK is hardly enticing for new owners'
'Our lack of prize-money in the UK is hardly enticing for new owners'
icon
Q&As
'Cooking and cycling were two things I never thought I could do'
'Cooking and cycling were two things I never thought I could do'
icon
Q&As
'Racing has the chance to showcase itself to a captive audience'
'Racing has the chance to showcase itself to a captive audience'
icon
Q&As
'Films are a waste of time – I've been watching festival replays instead'
'Films are a waste of time – I've been watching festival replays instead'
icon
Q&As
'The TBA had to move quickly to ensure the covering season could continue'
'The TBA had to move quickly to ensure the covering season could continue'
icon
Q&As
123
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