'Golden Horn winning the Arc, Frankie controlled the race spectacularly'

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

We've caught up with a host of leading industry figures for our Bloodstock Q&A series. Today is Group 1-winning jockey Kieran Shoemark's turn. He discusses why he's such a fan of Starman, his ambition to one day win the Arc, and the racing figures who have had the biggest influence on his career.

Favourite stallion past or present

Starman. His career on the track speaks for itself. However, his ability to pass on his qualities to his offspring on a mass scale is phenomenal. I’ve been fortunate to ride many, their temperaments are solid along with their will to win.

Most underrated stallion?

Sands Of Mali. He does particularly well at his level. I think he has a lot to offer and I’ve ridden a handful that I’ve thought can go on a bit. I ride one of his best, Time Of Sandals, in Friday's King George Qatar Stakes.

Which young sire excites you most?

Rosallion. He had great two-year-old form and was then crowned champion three-year-old. He was so unlucky as a four-year-old only being beaten in three Group 1s by a nose and neck and a short-head.

Favourite sale anywhere in the world?

Tattersalls Book 1. Few sales in the global bloodstock calendar carry the prestige and influence of Book 1. Breeders want to have stock to sell there and buyers aspire to be able to buy there. It’s a coming together of the industry’s powerhouses.

Who would you most like to spend a day inspecting yearlings with?

I work closely with Charlie Budgett and Ed Sackville through my association with TBT racing and Ed Walker and it’s fair to say they’ve showcased their eye for talent in a very short time for prominent owner, Simon Sadler. We’ve enjoyed great success in recent seasons and I’m hoping to join that team during the inspection process at some of the upcoming yearling sales.

Sands Of Mali: is Shoemark's idea of an underrated stallion Credit: Patrick McCann

Who from the racing world do you most admire and why?

Roger Charlton has been one of the most influential figures throughout my career, having given me the opportunity to join his yard as a 3lb claimer. From the very beginning, he has shown me unwavering support, both professionally and personally. As a trainer, I have always admired his patience and his meticulous approach to planning race campaigns, consistently bringing out the very best in every horse in his care.

Favourite performance of all time

Golden Horn winning the Arc in 2015. The way Frankie rode him and controlled the race was spectacular to watch. He also showed a great turn of foot to win in some style.

Geldings in the Arc, yes or no?

No. The race, as it has traditionally been run, has consistently attracted high-quality fields and produced outstanding performances from both fillies and colts. I think there's a risk of changing the character of a race with such history and prestige by allowing the possibility of National Hunt horses or mud-loving stayers to line up. The Arc’s unique appeal lies in showcasing the very best of the Flat racing world, and preserving that tradition is important.

Golden Horn and Frankie Dettori wins the Arc in 20215 Credit: Edward Whitaker

Which race would you most like to win and why?

Funny enough, right at the top of my (long) list is the Arc. It attracts such a global audience and I’ve seen so many of the best middle horses come home in front. The whole meeting is extremely special and one I look forward to every autumn.

The last book you read

Oisín Murphy’s ‘Sacrifice’ - a solid 4.5/10 (he’s a good friend).

Your ideal dinner party guest list

Ricky Gervais - seen him live a couple of times, he’ll bring his intelligent, witty humour. Rob Brydon, another entertainment provider with his excellent ability to impersonate. Noel Gallagher, excellent storyteller and the invitation would come with a hope he’d bring his guitar and Hugh Grant because I'm a big fan of his work.

More Q&As:

'He asked me sincerely whether I would send Frankel to the Breeders’ Cup'

'There's no chance I'm ever going to jump a fence, so it would have to be in the Champion Bumper'

'I’d have loved to spend a day inspecting yearlings with Vincent O’Brien'

'Time has taught me how important pedigree is and I'm embarrassed by how quickly I disregarded it previously'