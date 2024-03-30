'I felt a great deal of pressure during Cheltenham' - meet the breeder of Fact To File

"The horses are fed, I'm sitting on my porch and it's 20 degrees, so you're fine."

So says Michel Pehu when asked about the timing of the Racing Post's call, though in truth, any time since Fact To File's dominant display in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham would have probably caught his breeder in a sunny mood.

After half a lifetime of breeding horses, Pehu looks out over the 45 hectares of the Haras du Passe-Temps a Grade 1 winner twice over in the space of less than two months thanks to the son of Poliglote.