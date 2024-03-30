'I felt a great deal of pressure during Cheltenham' - meet the breeder of Fact To File
Scott Burton speaks to Michel Pehu about breeding the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase winner
"The horses are fed, I'm sitting on my porch and it's 20 degrees, so you're fine."
So says Michel Pehu when asked about the timing of the Racing Post's call, though in truth, any time since Fact To File's dominant display in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham would have probably caught his breeder in a sunny mood.
After half a lifetime of breeding horses, Pehu looks out over the 45 hectares of the Haras du Passe-Temps a Grade 1 winner twice over in the space of less than two months thanks to the son of Poliglote.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 30 March 2024inInterviews
Last updated 14:37, 30 March 2024
- 'They were rugby-tackling foals - now head collars are on the day they're born'
- 'It's been special' - family values going into overdrive with Hamilton success
- 'We’re not selling insulin, we’re selling horses and we're selling the dream'
- 'It's more like they're pets' - familial streak prevails with Dysart duo
- Meet the County Meath family that can't stop breeding Grade 1 festival winners
- 'They were rugby-tackling foals - now head collars are on the day they're born'
- 'It's been special' - family values going into overdrive with Hamilton success
- 'We’re not selling insulin, we’re selling horses and we're selling the dream'
- 'It's more like they're pets' - familial streak prevails with Dysart duo
- Meet the County Meath family that can't stop breeding Grade 1 festival winners