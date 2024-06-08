'I'm 63 and my lungs are knackered' - Haras de Meautry's Nick Bell on cycling the length of France in aid of retired racehorses

Racing and breeding might rightly consider themselves leading industries for producing people who go the extra mile for all range of good causes.

However, even in such a crowded field, there is something remarkable about the enterprise shown by Nick Bell, longtime stud manager at Edouard de Rothschild's Haras de Meautry.

Next Saturday, Bell and his bike will begin a 1,100 kilometre ride from France's most northerly racecourse at Le Touquet with the aim of arriving at one of its most southerly, Hyeres, 11 days later.

In doing so he hopes to raise €10,000 for Au-Dela des Pistes (ADDP), the leading organiser and accreditation service for the aftercare and retraining of retired racehorses in France.

Haras de Meautry's Nick Bell will embark on a cycle the length of France next Saturday Credit: Laura Green

It is not Bell's first such effort, having previously completed the famous Ring of Kerry ride in Ireland for local Down's Syndrome and mountain rescue charities.

But Bell, who in recent years has been treated for two types of cancer and sarcoidosis of the lung, as well as undergoing back surgery, is now determined to achieve something "epic" while his 63-year-old frame will still allow it.

So how did the idea for such a step-change in distance come about?

"I don’t know, probably in a very stupid moment in the middle of the night," says Bell, who is just waving off the vet at Meautry during the phonecall. "I think it was probably after last year and doing a one-day thing over 170 kilometres. I’ve always followed people on YouTube that do these ultra-distance rides.

Former Flat handicapper Saad during a demonstration of retrained racehorses at Deauville racecourse

"I was never going to do what they do, which is 2-300 kilometres a day; I’m too old and I’m not good enough. But I know I can manage a hundred a day, so I thought why not do something epic that I'll enjoy and which will profit someone else?

"That’s how it came to fruition. Then the idea of the most northerly racecourse to the most southerly was squarely aimed at a racing audience."

As any weekend rider will know, there is a big difference psychologically between putting in the miles over one day and returning to repeat the effort on subsequent days. How does Bell think he will fare 'backing up?'

"I haven’t prepared as well as I’d like, mainly because we’ve been busy and the weather has been terrible," he says with a slightly nervous laugh. "Until recently I haven’t been able to do as much in the way of ride after ride after ride as I would have liked.

"I've done a couple of 100-kilometre rides one after the other. But, to be honest, when I get to the point where I’m five or six days in, that’s going to be a whole new experience."

Bell adds: "It’s not really the length, it’s doing it again and again. If your legs are aching after the first day, they’re going to be aching even more after day four. But the thing I’m more worried about is something like a silly little blister or a chafe, or getting sick.

"It’s not whether I can cycle 100 kilometres – because I know I can – and I haven’t picked a route that’s too arduous. It’s reasonably flat."

Nick Bell with the breeder's trophy after Mqse De Sevigne's win in the Prix d'Ispahan Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Without wishing to make light of serious illnesses, Bell has had more setbacks than even the most tender thoroughbred, with the sarcoidosis – which has left permanent scarring to his lungs – surely a major handicap in light of this particular endeavour.

What have his various doctors had to say on the project?

"The lady who does my lungs is very supportive of anything I do to keep fit, though I did go and see someone the other day who warned me to go carefully," he says, adding: "My lungs are knackered. If I have to stop halfway up a hill, I’ll stop halfway up a hill.

"There’s no time limit each day. It’s just a case of putting your head down, and I'll take as long as I need to take.

"I think pacing is the main thing. It’s not about trying to do anything too fast and if I want to stop for an hour’s lunch, I will, then get back on the bike and trot off. It’s more of a tour than any kind of race, because I think if I try to do any sort of speed, it will become that much harder to finish, though I will, no ifs or buts."

While his marathon effort has been months in the planning, Bell believes anything that can highlight the positive work ADDP does in the realm of giving racehorses a second life is particularly timely.

"There are a lot of threats against racing and we have to be seen to do the right thing by horses who are retired," he says. "There’s a programme coming up on RTE in Ireland about racehorses and abattoirs, which is just more ammunition for people who want to see racing banned.

"And I see there’s a society in Germany that is the main charity for rehousing and re-homing racehorses which has just gone bust, which will leave a huge hole.

Former racehorses retrained for polo under the auspices of Au-Dela Des Pistes

"It’s hugely important charities and organisations like ADDP are supported, and supported by the people who produce racehorses in the first place. It’s vitally important not only that we do this but that we’re seen by the general public to be doing it.

"For all the people producing racehorses, I think they have to take responsibility. It’s all very well producing 50 yearlings and sending them off to the sales and thinking that’s it, they’re off my hands."

Bell will be giving updates at the end of each day's ride on social media "to prove I've done it and for anyone who might enjoy seeing me suffer!"

To support Bell on his quest to ride 1,118km from Le Touquet to Hyeres and raise much-needed funds for Au-Dela des Pistes, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/de-la-manche-a-la-mediterranee-pedaler-pour-les-reformes

And to follow his progress, you can find him on Instagram at nickbell2072 and on YouTube at munsterbygrace