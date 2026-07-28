'I’d have loved to spend a day inspecting yearlings with Vincent O’Brien'

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We've caught up with a host of leading industry figures for our Bloodstock Q&A series. Next up is Oisin Murphy, who reflects on the stallions that have shaped his career, explains why No Nay Never remains a hugely important influence, reveals the young sire he believes has all the attributes to become a top stallion, and shares his admiration for Vincent O’Brien, Walter Swinburn and the race he'd most like to win.

Favourite stallion past and present

Galileo and Dubawi have been huge influences on the breed, although I haven't ridden many of them. No Nay Never has done very well for me. A standout was Alcohol Free, and his sons have been good to me as well, including Caravaggio and Sioux Nation, with the likes of Zanthos. I've been very lucky with that Scat Daddy line.

Most underrated stallion

It was Starspangledbanner, but obviously his book of mares has increased in recent times, as has his popularity, and he's now widely recognised as a top stallion. Rajasinghe, a son of Choisir, so the same as Starspangledbanner, has also done very well upgrading his mares and has produced an awful lot of winners.

Which young sire excites you most

Suave Richard would be the young sire who excites me most. His first crop of juveniles did very well and, like him, I'd expect them to train on. Off the back of that first crop, I think his book of mares will only get stronger in the years to come. He has all the attributes to become a top stallion.

Favourite sale anywhere in the world?

It's probably the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale, particularly Book 1 and Book 2. The atmosphere is fantastic, the pedigrees are among the very best, and it's just a great time of year.

Who would you most like to spend a day inspecting yearlings with?

I'd love to spend a day inspecting yearlings with, God rest him, Vincent O'Brien. To see the beginning of Coolmore and what it has gone on to achieve, when they went to Keeneland all those years ago and bought those colts, and now across the world we're seeing the results of those purchases in all the top races.

Alcohol Free romps home under Oisin Murphy to land the Sussex Stakes for trainer Andrew Balding Credit: Edward Whitaker

Who from the racing world do you most admire and why?

It's quite strange because I never met him, but Walter Swinburn, what he achieved at a young age, and obviously he had a rollercoaster career, I'd have loved to have had the opportunity to meet him. I have huge admiration for what he achieved in the saddle, especially his association with Shergar and Lamtarra, both great horses.

Geldings in the Arc, yes or no?

No. Obviously, I'm not a racehorse trainer, but as Andre Fabre and Aidan O'Brien have pointed out, it's much easier to train a gelding. The race always has plenty of runners, and I really don't think geldings need to be included. There's the Champion Stakes shortly after the Arc, and then there's the Breeders' Cup, so there are plenty of races for geldings to run in.

Which race would you most like to win and why?

The race I'd most like to win is the Arc. Watching [Kieren] Fallon win it on Dylan Thomas, watching [Christophe] Soumillon win it on Zarkava, those were memories from when I was growing up that I've never forgotten. Frankie on Golden Horn. It's just a special race on a special day.

The last book you read

Lucas Jones, I Still Believe in Miracles. He's a poet, and I recommend it to everyone. It gives some perspective on life, and he's an amazing talent who's becoming very well known quite quickly.

Your ideal dinner party guest list

James Blunt, Johnny Depp, Jim Culloty and Jose Mourinho.

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