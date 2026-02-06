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The Punt Team

WATCH NOW: Super Bowl LX preview | Who will lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy?

WATCH NOW: Super Bowl LX preview | Who will lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy?

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NFL
WATCH: The Punt Team | NFL Week 16 | "It is written in the stars"
WATCH: The Punt Team | NFL Week 16 | "It is written in the stars"
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The Punt Team
The Punt Team | NFL Week 15 | "Is the Chiefs dynasty over?"
The Punt Team | NFL Week 15 | "Is the Chiefs dynasty over?"
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The Punt Team
The Punt Team | NFL Week 14 | A 79-1 acca for Sunday's 12-game slate!
The Punt Team | NFL Week 14 | A 79-1 acca for Sunday's 12-game slate!
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The Punt Team
The Punt Team | NFL Week 13 | A 33-1 tip for the Super Bowl
The Punt Team | NFL Week 13 | A 33-1 tip for the Super Bowl
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The Punt Team
The Punt Team | NFL Week 12 – Can lightning strike twice for our experts?
The Punt Team | NFL Week 12 – Can lightning strike twice for our experts?
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The Punt Team
The Punt Team | NFL Week 11 – "This has to be backed at those prices"
The Punt Team | NFL Week 11 – "This has to be backed at those prices"
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The Punt Team
The Punt Team | NFL Week 10 – "This has to be backed at those prices"
The Punt Team | NFL Week 10 – "This has to be backed at those prices"
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The Punt Team
The Punt Team | NFL Week 9 – "There's no way they should be that price"
The Punt Team | NFL Week 9 – "There's no way they should be that price"
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The Punt Team
The Punt Team | NFL Week 8 betting preview – "I couldn't put anyone off them at 25/1"
The Punt Team | NFL Week 8 betting preview – "I couldn't put anyone off them at 25/1"
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The Punt Team
The Punt Team | NFL Week 7 betting preview – "50-1 is the bet of the season"
The Punt Team | NFL Week 7 betting preview – "50-1 is the bet of the season"
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The Punt Team
The Punt Team | NFL Week 6 betting preview
The Punt Team | NFL Week 6 betting preview
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The Punt Team
The Punt Team | NFL Week 5 betting preview
The Punt Team | NFL Week 5 betting preview
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The Punt Team
WATCH NOW: The Punt Team | NFL Week 4 betting preview
WATCH NOW: The Punt Team | NFL Week 4 betting preview
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The Punt Team
WATCH NOW: The Punt Team | NFL Week 3 betting preview
WATCH NOW: The Punt Team | NFL Week 3 betting preview
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The Punt Team
The Punt Team | The brand new NFL betting show
The Punt Team | The brand new NFL betting show
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The Punt Team
WATCH NOW: The Punt Team | The brand new NFL betting show
WATCH NOW: The Punt Team | The brand new NFL betting show
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The Punt Team
WATCH NOW: Super Bowl LX preview | Who will lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy?

WATCH NOW: Super Bowl LX preview | Who will lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy?

icon
NFL
WATCH: The Punt Team | NFL Week 16 | "It is written in the stars"
WATCH: The Punt Team | NFL Week 16 | "It is written in the stars"
icon
The Punt Team
The Punt Team | NFL Week 15 | "Is the Chiefs dynasty over?"
icon
The Punt Team
The Punt Team | NFL Week 14 | A 79-1 acca for Sunday's 12-game slate!
icon
The Punt Team
The Punt Team | NFL Week 15 | "Is the Chiefs dynasty over?"
icon
The Punt Team
The Punt Team | NFL Week 14 | A 79-1 acca for Sunday's 12-game slate!
icon
The Punt Team
The Punt Team | NFL Week 13 | A 33-1 tip for the Super Bowl
The Punt Team | NFL Week 13 | A 33-1 tip for the Super Bowl
icon
The Punt Team
The Punt Team | NFL Week 12 – Can lightning strike twice for our experts?
The Punt Team | NFL Week 12 – Can lightning strike twice for our experts?
icon
The Punt Team
The Punt Team | NFL Week 11 – "This has to be backed at those prices"
The Punt Team | NFL Week 11 – "This has to be backed at those prices"
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The Punt Team
The Punt Team | NFL Week 10 – "This has to be backed at those prices"
The Punt Team | NFL Week 10 – "This has to be backed at those prices"
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The Punt Team
The Punt Team | NFL Week 9 – "There's no way they should be that price"
The Punt Team | NFL Week 9 – "There's no way they should be that price"
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The Punt Team
The Punt Team | NFL Week 8 betting preview – "I couldn't put anyone off them at 25/1"
The Punt Team | NFL Week 8 betting preview – "I couldn't put anyone off them at 25/1"
icon
The Punt Team
The Punt Team | NFL Week 7 betting preview – "50-1 is the bet of the season"
The Punt Team | NFL Week 7 betting preview – "50-1 is the bet of the season"
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The Punt Team
The Punt Team | NFL Week 6 betting preview
The Punt Team | NFL Week 6 betting preview
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The Punt Team
The Punt Team | NFL Week 5 betting preview
The Punt Team | NFL Week 5 betting preview
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The Punt Team
WATCH NOW: The Punt Team | NFL Week 4 betting preview
WATCH NOW: The Punt Team | NFL Week 4 betting preview
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The Punt Team
WATCH NOW: The Punt Team | NFL Week 3 betting preview
WATCH NOW: The Punt Team | NFL Week 3 betting preview
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The Punt Team
The Punt Team | The brand new NFL betting show
The Punt Team | The brand new NFL betting show
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The Punt Team
WATCH NOW: The Punt Team | The brand new NFL betting show
WATCH NOW: The Punt Team | The brand new NFL betting show
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The Punt Team