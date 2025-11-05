WATCH NOW: The Punt Team | NFL Week 10 betting preview

NFL experts Andrew Wilsher and Luke Lindholm preview the biggest Week Ten games in the latest episode of The Punt Team!

Wilsh and Luke give their best bets and predictions for Sunday's hottest matchups, including the game in Berlin between the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts.

That is followed by Drake Maye's New England Patriots taking on Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before a blockbuster NFC West battle between the LA Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

The day's games wrap up with a Sunday Night Football showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and LA Chargers and, after a near-miss last week, the Punt Team also provide a 12-fold acca which pays at nearly 200-1!

With their best bets and top player prop bets for the Week 10 Sunday slate also dished out, our experts have all bases covered ahead of another huge week in the NFL.

Click the link above to watch the show

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.