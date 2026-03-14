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Six Nations

France vs England: Les Bleus have the clinical edge to end on a high

France vs England: Les Bleus have the clinical edge to end on a high

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Six Nations
Wales vs Italy: Azzurri ready to make more history
Wales vs Italy: Azzurri ready to make more history
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Six Nations
Ireland vs Scotland: Big-carrying Conan can continue try-scoring run
Ireland vs Scotland: Big-carrying Conan can continue try-scoring run
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Six Nations
Italy vs England: Azzurri ready to rattle Borthwick's boys
Italy vs England: Azzurri ready to rattle Borthwick's boys
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Six Nations
Scotland vs France: Les Bleus sweeping all before them
Scotland vs France: Les Bleus sweeping all before them
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Six Nations
Ireland vs Wales: Visitors can put up a fight at the Aviva
Ireland vs Wales: Visitors can put up a fight at the Aviva
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Six Nations
Six Nations: Italy can hold their own against France in Lille
Six Nations: Italy can hold their own against France in Lille
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Six Nations
Wales vs Scotland: Scots should follow up but Wales can make it respectable
Wales vs Scotland: Scots should follow up but Wales can make it respectable
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Six Nations
England vs Ireland: Expect a close battle at Twickenham
England vs Ireland: Expect a close battle at Twickenham
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Six Nations
England vs Ireland Six Nations betting offer: bet £1 and get £30 in Sky Bet free bets
England vs Ireland Six Nations betting offer: bet £1 and get £30 in Sky Bet free bets
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Betting offers
Wales vs France: Tournament favourites can make a statement
Wales vs France: Tournament favourites can make a statement
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Six Nations
Six Nations betting offer: get Scotland to beat England at 100-1 with Paddy Power
Six Nations betting offer: get Scotland to beat England at 100-1 with Paddy Power
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Betting offers
Six Nations betting offer: get England to beat Scotland at 50-1 with Sky Bet
Six Nations betting offer: get England to beat Scotland at 50-1 with Sky Bet
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Betting offers
Six Nations – Scotland vs England: Scots may struggle to pick themselves up
Six Nations – Scotland vs England: Scots may struggle to pick themselves up
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Six Nations
Six Nations odds boost: Paddy Power are offering 50-1 on England to beat Scotland
Six Nations odds boost: Paddy Power are offering 50-1 on England to beat Scotland
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Betting offers
Six Nations betting offer: get Scotland to beat England at 60-1 with Sky Bet
Six Nations betting offer: get Scotland to beat England at 60-1 with Sky Bet
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Betting offers
Six Nations – Ireland vs Italy: Azzurri to make life awkward in Dublin
Six Nations – Ireland vs Italy: Azzurri to make life awkward in Dublin
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Six Nations
Six Nations – England vs Wales: Red Rose ready to go on the attack
Six Nations – England vs Wales: Red Rose ready to go on the attack
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Six Nations
Six Nations – Italy vs Scotland: No repeat Rome woe for Scots
Six Nations – Italy vs Scotland: No repeat Rome woe for Scots
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Six Nations
Who will win the Six Nations? Graham Woods has two outright tips for this year's tournament
Who will win the Six Nations? Graham Woods has two outright tips for this year's tournament
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Six Nations
Six Nations: France vs Ireland predictions, betting tips, team news and odds
Six Nations: France vs Ireland predictions, betting tips, team news and odds
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Six Nations
Six Nations specials: Jack Ogalbe has tips at 11-4, 2-1 and 9-2
Six Nations specials: Jack Ogalbe has tips at 11-4, 2-1 and 9-2
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Six Nations
Champions France odds-on to retain Six Nations title in 2026
Champions France odds-on to retain Six Nations title in 2026
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Six Nations
France vs Scotland predictions: Les Bleus primed to power to title success
France vs Scotland predictions: Les Bleus primed to power to title success
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Six Nations
France vs England: Les Bleus have the clinical edge to end on a high

France vs England: Les Bleus have the clinical edge to end on a high

icon
Six Nations
Wales vs Italy: Azzurri ready to make more history
Wales vs Italy: Azzurri ready to make more history
icon
Six Nations
Ireland vs Scotland: Big-carrying Conan can continue try-scoring run
icon
Six Nations
Italy vs England: Azzurri ready to rattle Borthwick's boys
icon
Six Nations
Ireland vs Scotland: Big-carrying Conan can continue try-scoring run
icon
Six Nations
Italy vs England: Azzurri ready to rattle Borthwick's boys
icon
Six Nations
Scotland vs France: Les Bleus sweeping all before them
Scotland vs France: Les Bleus sweeping all before them
icon
Six Nations
Ireland vs Wales: Visitors can put up a fight at the Aviva
Ireland vs Wales: Visitors can put up a fight at the Aviva
icon
Six Nations
Six Nations: Italy can hold their own against France in Lille
Six Nations: Italy can hold their own against France in Lille
icon
Six Nations
Wales vs Scotland: Scots should follow up but Wales can make it respectable
Wales vs Scotland: Scots should follow up but Wales can make it respectable
icon
Six Nations
England vs Ireland: Expect a close battle at Twickenham
England vs Ireland: Expect a close battle at Twickenham
icon
Six Nations
England vs Ireland Six Nations betting offer: bet £1 and get £30 in Sky Bet free bets
England vs Ireland Six Nations betting offer: bet £1 and get £30 in Sky Bet free bets
icon
Betting offers
Wales vs France: Tournament favourites can make a statement
Wales vs France: Tournament favourites can make a statement
icon
Six Nations
Six Nations betting offer: get Scotland to beat England at 100-1 with Paddy Power
Six Nations betting offer: get Scotland to beat England at 100-1 with Paddy Power
icon
Betting offers
Six Nations betting offer: get England to beat Scotland at 50-1 with Sky Bet
Six Nations betting offer: get England to beat Scotland at 50-1 with Sky Bet
icon
Betting offers
Six Nations – Scotland vs England: Scots may struggle to pick themselves up
Six Nations – Scotland vs England: Scots may struggle to pick themselves up
icon
Six Nations
Six Nations odds boost: Paddy Power are offering 50-1 on England to beat Scotland
Six Nations odds boost: Paddy Power are offering 50-1 on England to beat Scotland
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Betting offers
Six Nations betting offer: get Scotland to beat England at 60-1 with Sky Bet
Six Nations betting offer: get Scotland to beat England at 60-1 with Sky Bet
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Betting offers
Six Nations – Ireland vs Italy: Azzurri to make life awkward in Dublin
Six Nations – Ireland vs Italy: Azzurri to make life awkward in Dublin
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Six Nations
Six Nations – England vs Wales: Red Rose ready to go on the attack
Six Nations – England vs Wales: Red Rose ready to go on the attack
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Six Nations
Six Nations – Italy vs Scotland: No repeat Rome woe for Scots
Six Nations – Italy vs Scotland: No repeat Rome woe for Scots
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Six Nations
Who will win the Six Nations? Graham Woods has two outright tips for this year's tournament
Who will win the Six Nations? Graham Woods has two outright tips for this year's tournament
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Six Nations
Six Nations: France vs Ireland predictions, betting tips, team news and odds
Six Nations: France vs Ireland predictions, betting tips, team news and odds
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Six Nations
Six Nations specials: Jack Ogalbe has tips at 11-4, 2-1 and 9-2
Six Nations specials: Jack Ogalbe has tips at 11-4, 2-1 and 9-2
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Six Nations
Champions France odds-on to retain Six Nations title in 2026
Champions France odds-on to retain Six Nations title in 2026
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Six Nations
France vs Scotland predictions: Les Bleus primed to power to title success
France vs Scotland predictions: Les Bleus primed to power to title success
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Six Nations
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