Italy vs England Six Nations betting tips, predictions and odds

Italy vs England date, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, March 7

Starts 4.40pm

Venue Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Competition Six Nations

TV Live on ITV1

Defeats to Scotland and Ireland mean the pressure is on England when they put their 26-game unbeaten record against Italy on the line in round four of the 2026 Six Nations.

The Azzurri beat the Scots at the Stadio Olimpico in their opening game and were unlucky against Ireland before being well beaten in France.

Gonzalo Quesada has had two weeks to target today's fixture and opposite number Steve Borthwick knows his job will come into question if his team don't continue England's perfect record against the Italians.

Italy vs England betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Italy +8

2pts Evs bet365, BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Italy vs England preview

Sport so often makes fools of us all, and the popular pre-tournament predictions of a Super Saturday Grand Slam showdown between France and England are already forgotten.

Steve Borthwick's side battered Wales, but were then second-best in defeats to Scotland and Ireland, when their inability to adapt their ultra-detailed tactical approach to an evolving in-game situation reflected poorly on both players and coach.

So much of modern life centres on performance and process, but for England, the result is all that matters when they face Italy.

The Azzurri won their opening game against Scotland, before agonisingly losing in Ireland. Then, while they matched France in spells, Les Bleus' 33-8 win felt about right.

This year's only fallow week came at the right time for Gonzalo Quesada and Borthwick, who have both made changes.

Of their three alterations, Italy's highlight inclusion is inspirational centre Juan Ignacio Brex, who returns after missing their last two games.

Brex will combine with great pal Tommaso Menoncello against England's new-look midfield partnership of Seb Atkinson and Tommy Freeman.

England's Tommy Freeman faces a stiff test of his midfield credentials in Rome Credit: Getty Images

Fin Smith, who piloted the Red Rose to a 47-24 victory at Twickenham last year, also comes in at number ten.

Smith will want to play an expansive game, but today's match is expected to be more like England's nervy 27-24 win on their last visit to Rome in 2024.

Their 26 wins from 26 meetings is the only perfect record of any team against another side in the Six Nations.

This is only the second time England have been given a single-figure handicap against Italy - the previous one was in 2012 when they edged home 19-15.

Borthwick has rolled the dice with his selection, and there are reasons for optimism, especially as England's line-out has producing a 94 per cent success rate while they have been perfect in the scrum.

Italy offer a similarly puzzling proposition. They were unlucky not to win in Dublin, but it also felt like another case of them blowing their chances of taking a huge scalp.

England's changes open up the possibility for a scrappy game in which the Azzurri's more familiar combinations, notably the 'Brexoncello' centre partnership, can thrive.

Can the Azzurri beat England for the first time? Such adamant observations have made us look foolish over the last month, but there is every chance they can go very close.

Key stats for Italy vs England

♦ England have won all 26 previous meetings against Italy - the only Six Nations fixture where one side has a 100 per cent record

♦ England have only once before been given a single-figure handicap in a Six Nations match against Italy (2012)

♦ England have played 13 Six Nations matches in Rome, and won nine of them by a double-figure margin

♦ Italy's 1.15 points per 22 entry is the lowest in the 2026 Six Nations. England have the fifth worst with 2.18.

♦ England have a 94 per cent line-out success rate and 100 per cent success rate in the scrum

Italy vs England team news and line-ups

Italy

Italy have named an unchanged pack but made three changes in the backline. Scrum-half Alessandro Garbisi comes in to partner with brother Paolo at half-back. Juan Ignacio Brex starts at outside centre and Lorenzo Pani is selected at full-back following the injury to Ange Capuozzo.

Starting line-up: 15. Lorenzo Pani; 14. Louis Lynagh, 13. Juan Ignacio Brex, 12. Tommaso Menoncello, 11. Monty Ioane; 10. Paolo Garbisi, 9. Alessandro Garbisi; 1. Danilo Fischetti, 2. Giacomo Nicotera, 3. Simone Ferrari; 4. Niccolo Cannone, 5. Andrea Zambonin; 6. Michele Lamaro (c), 7. Manuel Zuliani, 8. Lorenzo Cannone.

Replacements: 16. Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, 17. Mirco Spagnolo, 18. Muhamed Hasa, 19. Federico Ruzza, 20. Riccardo Favretto, 21. Alessandro Fusco, 22. Leonardo Marin, 23. Tommaso Allan.

England

England have made nine changes and three personnel switches, notably Fin Smith replacing George Ford at fly-half, while fellow backs Elliot Daly, Seb Atkinson and Cadan Murley make their first appearances of the 2026 Six Nations.

Starting line-up: 15. Elliot Daly; 14. Tom Roebuck, 13. Tommy Freeman, 12. Seb Atkinson, 11. Cadan Murley; 10. Fin Smith, 9. Ben Spencer; 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Jamie George, 3. Joe Heyes; 4. Maro Itoje (c), 5. Alex Coles; 6. Guy Pepper, 7. Tom Curry, 8. Ben Earl.

Replacements: 16. Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17. Bevan Rodd, 18. Trevor Davison, 19. Ollie Chessum, 20. Sam Underhill, 21. Henry Pollock, 22. Jack van Poortvliet, 23. Marcus Smith.

Italy vs England betting odds

Here are bet365's odds for today's match:

Match winner Odds Italy 12-5 England 5-13 Draw 30-1

Handicap Odds Italy +8 Evs England -8 Evs Tie 16-1

Odds correct at 4pm on Friday, March 6.

FAQs

When is Italy vs England in the Six Nations?

The match kicks off at 4.40pm GMT on Saturday, March 7.

Where is Italy vs England being played?

Rome's Stadio Olimpico is the venue for the Six Nations clash between Italy and England.

What is the match betting for Italy vs England?

England are 5-13 favourites with bet365 while Italy are 12-5. The match handicap is eight points.

