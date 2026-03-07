Scotland vs France: Six Nations predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Scotland vs France date, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, March 7

Starts 2.10pm

Venue Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Competition Six Nations

TV Live on BBC One & Premier Sports 1

Scotland have already downed England in Edinburgh this year and have their focus set on bringing down Six Nations champions France at Murrayfield today.

Les Bleus have swept all before them in the northern hemisphere and are just 2-9 to claim a fifth successive win over the Scots.

Scotland vs France betting tips & predictions

Best bet

France to score over 35 points

3pts 21-20 bet365

Louis Bielle-Biarrey first tryscorer

1pt 6-1 general

Scotland vs France preview

The eternal question of whether this would finally be Scotland's year in the Six Nations was answered in round one when they lost to Italy. It seemed unlikely that day that the Scots would go into round four as France's closest pursuers and eyeing up a Triple Crown title in Dublin in the final round.

Scotland's campaign has been made up of three distinct parts - that defeat in Rome, a stunning victory over England, then a scrappy win over hapless Wales in which they were always behind until the final five minutes.

That is the kind of inconsistency they have to overcome if they are to move up to the next level, and while Scotland have shown they can win big one-off games, they now need back-to-back successes against France and Ireland, two teams who between them have been Six Nations champions over the last four years.

Not so many years ago France were the team derided as mercurial and they have set the bar for Scotland. Fabien Galthie's men have won their last ten Six Nations matches, eight of them with a try-bonus point, and are 1-3 for a Grand Slam. And for all the improvements Scotland have made, they are handed their biggest handicap start for a home clash with Les Bleus for 20 years.

It has not been hard to pick out the reasons for France's success. The most obvious one is their backline who are so devastating and clinical in attack and capable of turning openings into points with greater efficiency than any of their rivals.

Les Bleus' total haul of 30 tries in last year's tournament broke the record held by England since 2001 and they are on course to at least match that as they have banked 18 in three matches.

Scotland are building in a similar mould and have a wealth of attacking talent, but they look second-best up front against a physical French pack while the kind of open running game that suits the Scots looks to play right into the hands of France.

The total points line is set in the low 50s but a better bet might be to back France to score at least 35 at a shade of odds-against. Although that's a mark they have reached only once at Murrayfield, in a 36-17 victory in 2022, Les Bleus are setting new benchmarks all the time.

The main man for them this year has been Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who has scored four tries, crossing in every game and twice grabbing the first score of the match.

The Bordeaux winger scored his first international try in a World Cup warm-up at Murrayfield in 2023 and has also scored in the last two Six Nations meetings.

Key stats for Scotland vs France

♦ France have won the last four Six Nations meetings between these teams having won just one of the previous four

♦ France have been handicap winners in five of their last seven Six Nations away matches

♦ Just one of the last six meetings between these teams at Murrayfield has topped the 50-point mark

♦ France have won their last ten Six Nations matches, eight of them with a bonus point

Scotland vs France team news and line-ups

Scotland

Starting line-up: 15 Blair Kinghorn; 14 Darcy Graham, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Sione Tuipulotu (c), 11 Kyle Steyn; 10 Finn Russell, 9 Ben White; 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 George Turner, 3 D’arcy Rae, 4 Gregor Brown, 5 Scott Cummings, 6 Matt Fagerson, 7 Rory Darge, 8 Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 Zander Fagerson, 19 Grant Gilchrist, 20 Freddy Douglas, 21 Josh Bayliss, 22 George Horne, 23 Tom Jordan.

France

Starting line-up: 15 Thomas Ramos; 14 Theo Attissogbe, 13 Nicolas Depoortere, 12 Yoram Moefana, 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey; 10 Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Antoine Dupont (c); 1 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Dorian Aldegheri, 4 Charles Ollivon, 5 Mickael Guillard, 6 François Cros, 7 Oscar Jegou, 8 Anthony Jelonch.

Predicted line-up: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Rodrigue Neti, 18 Demba Bamba, 19 Thibaud Flament, 20 Emmanuel Meafou, 21 Lenni Nouchi, 22 Baptiste Serin, 23 Pierre-Louis Barassi.

Scotland vs France betting odds

Here are bet365's odds for today's match:

Match winner Odds Scotland 10-3 France 2-9 Draw 33-1

Handicap Odds Scotland +10 11-10 France -10 10-11 Tie 16-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

FAQs for Scotland vs England

When is Scotland vs France in the Six Nations?

The match kicks off at 2.10pm on Saturday, March 7.

Where is Scotland vs France being played?

Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh is the venue.

What is the match betting for Scotland vs France?

Visitors France are 2-9 favourites while Scotland are 10-3 shots and the draw is 33-1. The handicap is set at ten or 11 points.

