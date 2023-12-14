Northampton v Toulon predictions and European Champions Cup tips: Saints can battle to victory

Where to watch Northampton v Toulon

Northampton v Toulon predictions

Pool Three of the European Champions Cup began with a couple of away teams upsetting the odds as Northampton won comfortably in Glasgow and 16-point favourites Toulon were pipped at home by Exeter.

Now the French three-time champions travel to Northampton to take on the Saints, who look good prospects to nail a battling victory.

Northampton were impressive against Glasgow at Scotstoun, rolling up their sleeves in difficult conditions. They were physical and resolute in defence, and that could prove too much for a Toulon side whose recent European exploits have been mostly limited to the Challenge Cup, which they won last season.

They were 18-5 up against Exeter after an hour in their opening clash last week before losing to a conversion with the clock in the red and have lost three of four away matches in the Top 14 this season.

Their one victory came at Clermont in their most recent road match, and their three defeats have been by four, five and 12 points, so it may be worth backing a narrow home victory, but the Saints have lost only one of their last seven games and should be too focused and too strong.

Also in Pool Three on Friday Glasgow travel to tournament debutants Bayonne (TNT Sports 2, 8pm) who proved unexpectedly troublesome foes for Munster at Thomond Park last week.

The French side were given a 24-point handicap start but Munster needed a last-gasp drop goal just to claim a share of the spoils in a 17-17 draw.

Bayonne are 2-5 favourites to claim their first tournament victory – visitors Glasgow are given a seven-point start.

