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Saturday's European Rugby Champions Cup quarter-final predictions, betting tips and odds
The European Rugby Champions Cup quarter-finals continue on Saturday. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for both contests
Saturday's European Champions Cup fixtures & TV details
Glasgow vs Toulon
Premier Sports 2, 3pm
Leinster vs Sale
Premier Sports 1, 5.30pm
Best bets
Toulon +11.5
1pt 10-11 bet365
Leinster -23.5
1pt 10-11 bet365
Saturday's European Champions Cup predictions
Glasgow vs Toulon predictions
Glasgow Warriors have been one of the standout teams in Europe this season, and French side Toulon have a job on their hands when they head to Scotstoun in the first of Saturday's two European Champions Cup quarter-finals.
The Warriors have made their home a fortress, winning all of their last 12 games there including a 25–21 win over the Bulls in the Champions Cup round of 16. Toulon, meanwhile, have a miserable record on the road, with just two wins in their last 18 away matches in all competitions.
However, with Kyle Sinckler, Charles Ollivon, Ben White and Ignacio Brex in their ranks, Toulon have players who can make a difference.
It might not be enough to topple the Warriors on their own patch, but Toulon appeal with an 11.5-point handicap start.
Sale vs Leinster predictions
In today's second quarter-final, Sale Sharks face a daunting task against mighty Leinster at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
With a host of Ireland and British & Irish Lions stars in their ranks, this Leinster side would be a match for most international teams.
Sale have lost 11 of their last 14 away games in all competitions and, with that kind of form on the road, it’s hard to see the Sharks taking a bite out of Leinster this time.
Expect the Irish side to dominate up front and, with Rieko Ioane, Tommy O’Brien and Hugo Keenan in the back three, Leinster should rack up a big score and win comfortably.
Now read this:
Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov predictions: Fury not certain to make a glorious return
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