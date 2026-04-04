European Champions Cup predictions, rugby betting tips and free bets for Sunday's round-of-16 matches

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Bordeaux are the European Champions Cup holders Credit: Getty Images

Sunday's European Champions Cup fixtures & TV details

Sunday, April 5

Bordeaux vs Leicester

Premier Sports 1, 3pm

Leinster vs Edinburgh

Premier Sports 1, 5.30pm

Best bets

Leicester +29

2pts 11-10 bet365

Leinster -25

2pts 10-11 general

Sunday's European Champions Cup 3pm predictions

Bordeaux vs Leicester predictions

Leicester are going well in the Premiership having won eight of their last nine Premiership matches, but it has been a different story in Europe.

The Tigers scraped into the knockout stage with just one win in four pool matches and that leaves them facing a round-of-16 tie at champions and top seeds Bordeaux.

The French side cruised through the pool stage with four bonus-point wins, topping the scoring charts with 173 points and 27 tries.

It's unlikely Leicester will try to fight fire with fire and they have the second-best defence in the Premiership so may well look to keep a lid on their opponents through their pack and kicking game.

Experienced playmaker James O'Connor starts at fly-half in place of Billy Searle and it would be no surprise to see Leicester digging in to take the sting out of their opponents' formidable attack.

Victory may prove beyond them but they should make the best of a big handicap start.

Best bet for Bordeaux vs Leicester

Leicester +29

2pts 11-10 bet365

Leinster vs Edinburgh predictions

It's eight years since Leinster last tasted European success and they will be as eager as ever to seize on what looks a comfortable quarter of the draw.

The Irish outfit are just 1-50 to see off Edinburgh and then set up a home tie with either Sale or Harlequins, both languishing in the lower reaches of the Premiership.

Visitors Edinburgh are given a handicap start in the mid-20s but that would not have proved enough in their away pool matches as they were beaten 33-0 at Castres and 63-10 in Bath.

Leinster have won the last seven meetings with the Scottish side, the last three of which were decided by a single-figure margin, but those were all in the United Rugby Championship when Leinster would have been some way below full-strength.

Last season Leinster strolled through their opening two knockout rounds, beating Harlequins 62-0 then Glasgow 52-0, and Edinburgh could be heading for a similar fate.

Best bet for Leinster vs Edinburgh

Leinster -25

2pts 10-11 general

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