London Broncos v Huddersfield Giants predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Where to watch Sunday's Betfred Super League match

London Broncos v Huddersfield Giants

Sky Sports Action, 3pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

London Broncos +28

2pts 10-11 Betfred

London Broncos v Huddersfield Giants Betfred Super League predictions

London Broncos remain winless after five rounds of Betfred Super League and their position is unlikely to improve at Plough Lane on Sunday.

The Broncos have endured a tough time on their return to the top flight after winning last season's Betfred Championship playoffs.

Despite that, though, they get a hefty start against the Huddersfield Giants and backing them to stay within 28 points could still be a touch of value.

It’s a bleak picture for London who have conceded an average of 44 points per game this year and have lost their last 18 meetings with the Giants.

However, Huddersfield have won just two of their opening five contests this season and rarely have they run away with things on their trips to the capital.

The Giants' last seven jaunts south have yielded wins by 12, 14, 14, 14, eight, 14 and 16 points, so although they should win with ease today, covering such a big handicap may be a stretch for a side struggling to hit anywhere near top gear.

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

