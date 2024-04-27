Hull FC vs Leeds Rhinos predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Hull FC vs Leeds Rhinos

Hull FC vs Leeds Rhinos

Sky Sports Action, 3pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Leeds -14

1pt 20-21 Betfred

Hull FC vs Leeds Rhinos Betfred Super League predictions

Tony Smith became the first managerial casualty of the Super League season when he departed Hull FC earlier this month and the pressure is beginning to mount on Tony’s nephew Rohan Smith, who is in charge of the Leeds Rhinos, in the lead-up to the sides’ meeting at the MKM Stadium this afternoon.

The Australian remarkably led Leeds to the Grand Final in 2022 after joining midway through the season, but the eight-time Super League champions failed to make the playoffs last year and they have made an inauspicious start to 2024 despite spending big in the off-season.

The Rhinos have won four and lost four of their opening eight games and there was an air of inevitability about the way they twice surrendered a 12-point lead to lose 30-24 to Huddersfield last time out.

Leeds’ inconsistencies pale in comparison to the plight Hull find themselves in, though, with only winless London keeping them off the bottom of the table.

Hull have conceded a whopping 310 points and posted a paltry 86 in eight outings this term and all but one of their seven league defeats has been by a wider margin that the 14-point start they receive on the handicap.

That paints a stark picture of where the Airlie Birds are right now and there is enough talent in the Leeds squad, even if they have yet to showcase that this season, to pile more misery on the hosts.



