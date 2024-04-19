Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Saturday's Betfred Super League matches

London Broncos v Salford Red Devils

Sky Sports Arena, 3pm

Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards

Sky Sports Action, 3pm

Catalans Dragons v Hull KR

Sky Sports Action, 5.30pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Leigh Leopards +14

2pts 5-6 Betfred

Hull KR

2pts 17-10 Betfred

Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions

Warrington Wolves served notice that they will be a major threat for honours this season when dismantling St Helens on their own patch in last weekend's Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

The Wire's 31-8 success at the Totally Wicked Stadium followed hot on the heels of a resounding 34-8 win at Leeds in Super League, and the Wolves are now as short as 6-1 to finally savour Grand Final Glory this autumn having won five of their opening seven league fixtures.

Warrington's early success under rookie coach Sam Burgess has been something of a surprise, as has the Leigh Leopards' poor start.

Last season's Challenge Cup winners have won just one of their opening six league games and saw their cup reign come to an end last weekend when they were beaten by Hull KR in a repeat of the 2023 Wembley showpiece.

Leopards coach Adrian Lam is refusing to panic just yet, however, and he has been able to recall a number of first-team regulars to his 21-man squad to face the Wolves after injury.

Even shorn of some of the stars who excelled last term, Leigh have generally competed well in defeat and five of their six defeats in all competitions have come by no more than 12 points.

Warrington are playing well and will be buoyed after their statement success at Saints, but handing a 14-point start to Leigh on the handicap may be difficult to overcome.

Hull KR are not afforded as big a buffer for their trip to Perpignan to take on the Catalans Dragons but the Robins are another underdog worth following.

Rovers are a side firmly on the up under coach Willie Peters and they can move level on points with the Dragons with victory in the south of France.

Catalans are possibly the best side Rovers have faced this term but the rocking Robins have named a strong side and won't be overawed by the occasion.

The Dragons, meanwhile, have a bit to prove after being unceremoniously dumped out of the Challenge Cup by Huddersfield on home soil and a repeat of their performance levels against the Giants would spell bad news.

London Broncos are 14-1 to get their first league win of 2024 on the board against 1-33 Salford in Saturday's other contest.

Betfred 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.