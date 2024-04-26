Salford Red Devils vs Warrington Wolves predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Salford Red Devils vs Warrington Wolves

Sky Sports Arena, 3pm Saturday

Best bets for Salford Red Devils vs Warrington Wolves

Warrington Wolves to win by one to 12 points

1pt 19-10 Betfred

Salford Red Devils vs Warrington Wolves predictions

Salford Red Devils this week knocked back an approach from Hull FC for their head coach Paul Rowley.

On a modest budget, Rowley has exceeded expectations in his stint in the Salford hotseat, taking them to within 80 minutes of the Betfred Super League Grand Final just two seasons ago.

The Red Devils narrowly missed out on the playoffs last season but they have the top six in their sights after eight rounds of the 2024 season and won't lie down against in-form Warrington on Saturday.

The Sam Burgess revolution is in full swing at the Halliwell Jones and only Catalans (twice) have beaten the Wolves this season.

Warrington were ultra-impressive in their Challenge Cup domination of St Helens earlier this month and it was perhaps no surprise that they only scraped past Leigh last week given the effort they exerted in beating the Saints.

The Wolves have won five of their last seven meetings with Salford and they may again hold sway in Greater Manchester, albeit the Red Devils could keep them to within two converted scores.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.