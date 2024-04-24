St Helens vs Huddersfield Giants predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch St Helens vs Huddersfield Giants Betfred Super League match on Thursday

Sky Sports Action, 8pm

Best bet for St Helens vs Huddersfield Giants

St Helens -10

2pts Evs Betfred

Thursday's Betfred Super League predictions

Huddersfield Giants are on a five-match winning streak but they get a true test of their credentials when heading to St Helens in the Betfred Super League on Thursday.

It's an impressive run of form for Ian Watson's men but a closer look at results suggests a pinch of salt may be needed when assessing the Giants' recent form.

Three of those victories came against the bottom two sides in the league, London Broncos and Hull FC, who they played in both league and Challenge Cup.

A hugely impressive cup win at Catalans Dragons followed those three fixtures, and more was to come when the Giants battled back to record a rare win over Leeds Rhinos at Headingley last time out.

Only the Dragons can compare to St Helens when looking at the quality of that opposition, and this week's assignment is another guide on how good Huddersfield really are.

Saints possess the best defence in the league after eight rounds, conceding just 58 points at a rate of 7.25 per game.

And the Red Vee have dominated this fixture, winning 13 of the last 15 meetings, and plenty of those wins came with a degree of comfort.

The last nine meetings, all Saints wins, have featured winning margins of 28, 14, 42, 2, 25, 12, 5, 8 and 48, so a St Helens victory looks the best course of action on Thursday.

A home win is just 3-10, but given the miserly nature of the home defence, backing the Saints to cover a ten-point handicap looks a decent bet at evens.

Paul Wellens' side are scoring at a rate of almost 25 points per match, and they can cut the in-form Giants down to size.

