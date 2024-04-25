Friday's Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Friday's Betfred Super League matches

Castleford Tigers v London Broncos

Sky Sports Mix, 8pm

Hull Kingston Rovers v Wigan Warriors

Sky Sports Action, 8pm

Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Hull KR +6 vs Wigan Warriors

1pt 20-21 Betfred

Catalans Dragons -8 vs Leigh Leopards

2pts 11-10 Betfred

Friday's Betfred Super League predictions

The cream has risen to the top following eight rounds of Betfred Super League action as the first five sides in the antepost outright betting occupy the top five places in the standings.

All are in good nick and just four points separate first from fifth, but something will have to give on Friday when third-placed Wigan Warriors take on fifth-placed Hull KR at Craven Park.

The Warriors arrive as champions but they have struggled in recent battles at the Rovers' stronghold.

KR have won three of their last four home matches with Wigan, and they have been handicap winners on all four occasions.

And there could be scope to back the home side with the start once again despite their 36-6 hammering by Catalans Dragons last week.

Most sides get short shrift in the Dragons' den and the French side were smarting from their Betfred Challenge Cup walloping by Huddersfield Giants a week earlier.

Back on home soil, Hull KR look a different beast and Wigan rarely enjoy their trips to East Hull.

Matt Peet's champions have faced only one of the top five sides this season and on that occasion they were well-beaten by rivals St Helens.

They could come out on top this week at odds of 4-9 but a close encounter is likely and the Robins look bet with a six-point start.

The last four meetings at Craven Park have been settled by winning margins of one, four, nine and ten and a similar outcome can be expected this week.

Things should be more comfortable, though, when Catalans head to Leigh on Friday.

The Dragons were on fire in that win over Hull KR and they can knock the spots off Leigh Leopards, too.

Catalans have come out on top in nine of their last ten meetings with Leigh, winning their last five visits to the Leopards by margins of 16, six, 16, 11 and six.

The home side are struggling this season, though, and have won just one of their opening seven matches against beleaguered Hull FC.

The Dragons have the joint-second best defence in Super League after eight rounds, conceding just 92 points and the league leaders can cover a six-point handicap at the Leigh Sports Village with something to spare.

At the other end of the table, Castleford Tigers host winless London Broncos in a basement battle that should go the Tigers' way.

Cas have have won their last three meetings with the Broncos, who have failed to score more than ten points in any of their last three meetings with Castleford, and a comfortable home win looks likely.

However, an 18-point handicap looks on the mark, so the match looks best left alone from a punting perspective.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.