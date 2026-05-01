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Mark Langdon

Better the Red Devil you know? Mark Langdon thinks United should stick with Carrick

Better the Red Devil you know? Mark Langdon thinks United should stick with Carrick

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Mark Langdon
Mark Langdon: Premier League risks boring the next generation with set-piece obsession and 'injured' keepers
Mark Langdon: Premier League risks boring the next generation with set-piece obsession and 'injured' keepers
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Mark Langdon
Mark Langdon: Take on the English favourites with this 700-1 European treble
Mark Langdon: Take on the English favourites with this 700-1 European treble
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Mark Langdon
Palmer on the oche, K-boat racing and Timmy Trumpet: My week at the SBC Summit
Palmer on the oche, K-boat racing and Timmy Trumpet: My week at the SBC Summit
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Mark Langdon
Champions League: Mark Langdon ranks all 36 teams from best to worst
Champions League: Mark Langdon ranks all 36 teams from best to worst
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Champions League
From the boardroom to the dugout: Mark Langdon on a wild week in football
From the boardroom to the dugout: Mark Langdon on a wild week in football
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Mark Langdon
Mark Langdon: End the transfer circus – it's time to get on with the actual football
Mark Langdon: End the transfer circus – it's time to get on with the actual football
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Mark Langdon
Mark Langdon: Why everyone should stop calling the Championship unpredictable
Mark Langdon: Why everyone should stop calling the Championship unpredictable
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Mark Langdon
Mark Langdon: The highs and lows of ante-post betting
Mark Langdon: The highs and lows of ante-post betting
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Mark Langdon
Mark Langdon: What punters can actually learn from pre-season
Mark Langdon: What punters can actually learn from pre-season
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Mark Langdon
Mark Langdon: Why Everton could be the Premier League's handicap snip
Mark Langdon: Why Everton could be the Premier League's handicap snip
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Mark Langdon
Mark Langdon: Xabi Alonso's Real reboot starts now
Mark Langdon: Xabi Alonso's Real reboot starts now
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Opinion
From Guardiola’s title warning to Boca’s 1-1000 blowout: why summer sport still hits hard
From Guardiola’s title warning to Boca’s 1-1000 blowout: why summer sport still hits hard
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Opinion
Mark Langdon: Time-wasting crackdown is working – here’s hoping Premier League refs don’t bottle it
Mark Langdon: Time-wasting crackdown is working – here’s hoping Premier League refs don’t bottle it
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Opinion
Mark Langdon: Club World Cup betting angles and why this tournament could deliver big value
Mark Langdon: Club World Cup betting angles and why this tournament could deliver big value
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Opinion
Mark Langdon: Russell Martin might not be Rangers’ dream pick – but he could be the right one
Mark Langdon: Russell Martin might not be Rangers’ dream pick – but he could be the right one
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Opinion
Mark Langdon: Five things we learned from this season's Champions League
Mark Langdon: Five things we learned from this season's Champions League
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Opinion
Mark Langdon: my credit card takes a hammering but I witness long-awaited Spurs glory on unforgettable trip to Spain
Mark Langdon: my credit card takes a hammering but I witness long-awaited Spurs glory on unforgettable trip to Spain
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Opinion
Mark Langdon: One FA Cup tradition that needs to remain
Mark Langdon: One FA Cup tradition that needs to remain
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Opinion
Mark Langdon: The secret sauce behind Napoli's Scudetto charge
Mark Langdon: The secret sauce behind Napoli's Scudetto charge
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Opinion
Mark Langdon: No magic from Graham Potter at West Ham
Mark Langdon: No magic from Graham Potter at West Ham
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Opinion
Mark Langdon: Managers have to be judged on league position
Mark Langdon: Managers have to be judged on league position
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Opinion
Mark Langdon: Who should be title favourites next season?
Mark Langdon: Who should be title favourites next season?
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Opinion
Mark Langdon: The numbers behind Illan Meslier's Leeds axe
Mark Langdon: The numbers behind Illan Meslier's Leeds axe
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Opinion
Better the Red Devil you know? Mark Langdon thinks United should stick with Carrick

Better the Red Devil you know? Mark Langdon thinks United should stick with Carrick

icon
Mark Langdon
Mark Langdon: Premier League risks boring the next generation with set-piece obsession and 'injured' keepers
Mark Langdon: Premier League risks boring the next generation with set-piece obsession and 'injured' keepers
icon
Mark Langdon
Mark Langdon: Take on the English favourites with this 700-1 European treble
icon
Mark Langdon
Palmer on the oche, K-boat racing and Timmy Trumpet: My week at the SBC Summit
icon
Mark Langdon
Mark Langdon: Take on the English favourites with this 700-1 European treble
icon
Mark Langdon
Palmer on the oche, K-boat racing and Timmy Trumpet: My week at the SBC Summit
icon
Mark Langdon
Champions League: Mark Langdon ranks all 36 teams from best to worst
Champions League: Mark Langdon ranks all 36 teams from best to worst
icon
Champions League
From the boardroom to the dugout: Mark Langdon on a wild week in football
From the boardroom to the dugout: Mark Langdon on a wild week in football
icon
Mark Langdon
Mark Langdon: End the transfer circus – it's time to get on with the actual football
Mark Langdon: End the transfer circus – it's time to get on with the actual football
icon
Mark Langdon
Mark Langdon: Why everyone should stop calling the Championship unpredictable
Mark Langdon: Why everyone should stop calling the Championship unpredictable
icon
Mark Langdon
Mark Langdon: The highs and lows of ante-post betting
Mark Langdon: The highs and lows of ante-post betting
icon
Mark Langdon
Mark Langdon: What punters can actually learn from pre-season
Mark Langdon: What punters can actually learn from pre-season
icon
Mark Langdon
Mark Langdon: Why Everton could be the Premier League's handicap snip
Mark Langdon: Why Everton could be the Premier League's handicap snip
icon
Mark Langdon
Mark Langdon: Xabi Alonso's Real reboot starts now
Mark Langdon: Xabi Alonso's Real reboot starts now
icon
Opinion
From Guardiola’s title warning to Boca’s 1-1000 blowout: why summer sport still hits hard
From Guardiola’s title warning to Boca’s 1-1000 blowout: why summer sport still hits hard
icon
Opinion
Mark Langdon: Time-wasting crackdown is working – here’s hoping Premier League refs don’t bottle it
Mark Langdon: Time-wasting crackdown is working – here’s hoping Premier League refs don’t bottle it
icon
Opinion
Mark Langdon: Club World Cup betting angles and why this tournament could deliver big value
Mark Langdon: Club World Cup betting angles and why this tournament could deliver big value
icon
Opinion
Mark Langdon: Russell Martin might not be Rangers’ dream pick – but he could be the right one
Mark Langdon: Russell Martin might not be Rangers’ dream pick – but he could be the right one
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Opinion
Mark Langdon: Five things we learned from this season's Champions League
Mark Langdon: Five things we learned from this season's Champions League
icon
Opinion
Mark Langdon: my credit card takes a hammering but I witness long-awaited Spurs glory on unforgettable trip to Spain
Mark Langdon: my credit card takes a hammering but I witness long-awaited Spurs glory on unforgettable trip to Spain
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Opinion
Mark Langdon: One FA Cup tradition that needs to remain
Mark Langdon: One FA Cup tradition that needs to remain
icon
Opinion
Mark Langdon: The secret sauce behind Napoli's Scudetto charge
Mark Langdon: The secret sauce behind Napoli's Scudetto charge
icon
Opinion
Mark Langdon: No magic from Graham Potter at West Ham
Mark Langdon: No magic from Graham Potter at West Ham
icon
Opinion
Mark Langdon: Managers have to be judged on league position
Mark Langdon: Managers have to be judged on league position
icon
Opinion
Mark Langdon: Who should be title favourites next season?
Mark Langdon: Who should be title favourites next season?
icon
Opinion
Mark Langdon: The numbers behind Illan Meslier's Leeds axe
Mark Langdon: The numbers behind Illan Meslier's Leeds axe
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Opinion
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