Mark Langdon: Premier League risks boring the next generation with set-piece obsession and 'injured' keepers

For as long as I can remember, the Grand National has always been one of my highlights of the sporting calendar and this year won't be any different.

As you get older the mind can play tricks but Seagram in 1991 was my first winner in the race – how's that for a bit of aftertiming? – and it was the National that started my love of betting.

Even at a young age, the whole thing captured my imagination; from the newspaper pinstickers' guide in the morning to the gruelling run-in from the elbow.

I'd always taken the advice, presumably from John McCririck, who urged punters to avoid starting prices because bookmakers shorten everything up before the off in the National, and I would insist any family member placing my bet had to take the price.

There were not many other primary school kids bothered about SP returns but being able to convert odds into percentages to quickly work out the overround remains a party trick. You never lose it, but being told by school teachers you had to do maths in your head "because you won't always have a calculator in your pocket" hasn't aged well.

I was unable to watch the National the following year and I distinctly remember being at White Hart Lane, where the result was announced on the PA system during the match to a large cheer. Clearly more than a few on the terraces had backed Party Politics.

One check from Google added further detail. Tottenham had led 2-0 against Aston Villa before losing 5-2 to Ron Atkinson's side. In those years, if it wasn't Big Mac dishing out the lessons, it was Big Ron.

Spurs chucking away winning positions will seemingly never change – but the fever around the National has.

Party Politics' 1992 Grand National will was greeted with a large cheer from the White Hart Lane crowd Credit: Unknown

Thankfully, Mrs Langdon gets it. She turned down a bottomless brunch invite because she wants to watch the National, but the kids don't share my passion for racing (or overround percentages). We just didn't have the same distractions 35 years ago.

Back then all we had was the Amstrad CPC 464. As good as Paperboy and FA Cup Football were, there was enough time to take in the National as part of a family event.

These days, you need to make sure the quality is high just to stand a chance and that should be a warning for football, a sport that collectively assumes it is untouchable.

The Premier League's obsession with set-pieces has not helped the entertainment value this season. Arsenal and Liverpool served up some dull stuff in the Champions League in midweek and the functional English top-flight product is utter dross compared to the fluid football of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

The TikTok generation won't tolerate it for too much longer; however there is an even bigger worldwide problem that needs to be stamped out immediately: goalkeepers feigning injury to allow coaches to deliver unofficial time-outs.

I was watching Salford get outplayed by Crewe on Monday when their goalkeeper Matty Young, for no apparent reason, hit the deck and apparently needed treatment.

The physio went through the whole charade of checking Young out while all of the outfield players legged it over to manager Karl Robinson for a chat.

Young, incredibly, made a recovery to continue, although perhaps the biggest hint he would be okay came in the fact the reserve keeper wasn't even warming up properly. You'd think they could at least pretend there was a possible problem.

Salford are definitely not alone in using the keeper in this way and it's become an epidemic within the sport as professionals find a loophole in the rules to stop opponents' flow.

In the most recent round of Premier League fixtures, a similar incident involving Brentford's Caoimhin Kelleher elicited the below salty X post from Leeds' social media team.

Thankfully, there is an easy solution which is being trialled in the WSL next season but should be implemented immediately. An outfield player must be sacrificed to stand on the sidelines for one minute after the restart if a goalkeeper is injured. Problem solved.

Now, let's move on to finding the National winner . . .

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