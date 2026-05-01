Mark Langdon: Better the Red Devil you know? Why Manchester United should stick with Michael Carrick

There is something quite comforting about the familiarity you get from listening to a sports commentator who is synonymous with an event and that's why this year's snooker World Championship has just felt like a part of the furniture is missing.

And that's because it is. This is the first year at the Crucible I can remember without the dulcet tones of the legendary John Virgo and I have missed his charm, knowledge and unmistakable voice in the BBC commentary box.

Virgo has never been far from my mind over the past couple of weeks. Every time the white has gone into the pocket I have found myself muttering the famous "where's the cue ball going?" catchphrase, and when doing a solo pool drill the other day it was his other trademark quote "pot as many balls as you can," as I urged myself to clear up.

You don't know what you've got until it's gone, but at least the game itself looks like it is in decent shape. Teenager Stan Moody, a must-watch on YouTube if you like your green baize action, had a bit of showbiz about him and there was no chance to concentrate at work the other day as John Higgins slugged it out with Ronnie O'Sullivan. Yes, I did take my phone into a meeting and no I can't remember what actions came out of the zoom call after failing miserably to listen to a colleague at the same time as a classic sudden-death shootout developed.

Someone told me to back current semi-finalist Wu Yize before a ball was potted, but I left him alone, mainly for reasons I can no longer remember. Instead, I have spent the entire fortnight wanting him to miss every shot as the old saying of not backing a potential winner is a million times worse than backing an actual loser.

At various points there were opportunities to get on but the price kept getting shorter – instead I will spend the weekend deathriding the Chinese youngster as the TV gets flicked aggressively between the crucial Crucible action and the key Premier League matches on what looks a pivotal weekend.

Manchester United versus Liverpool takes on top billing, as it normally does on Super Sunday. However there is not much riding on the match as both are set to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Qualification is a big step forward for United, who were seventh and on the same number of points as Newcastle when Michael Carrick was appointed and the table since he took charge makes for pretty good reading. They have collected the most Premier League points (29) since Carrick replaced his former teammate Darren Fletcher, who was caretaker following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim.

There has been nothing remarkable about Carrick's tactical changes. The midfield was energised by Kobbie Mainoo's return and Bruno Fernandes has, to the surprise of nobody other than Amorim, been more influential in his normal number ten role but you hardly needed the tactical brain of Arrigo Sacchi to work that out.

United face a difficult summer pondering whether to stick or twist with Carrick, who seems to have the backing of supporters and the dressing-room alike, but will face many different challenges next season, particularly with an increased fixture list.

There's no doubt United's 40-game season is a reason for them looking fresher than many opponents and the club has been burned before, getting giddy over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's interim impact only for United to start going backwards when the deal was made permanent.

Indeed, a 5-0 thrashing at home to Liverpool in October 2021 was brutal for the merciless taunting of the travelling supporters singing "Ole's at the wheel" for what felt like the entire 90 minutes.

Ole was at the wheel for only another month after that dark day, but because it didn't work out with Solskjaer doesn't mean the same fate is awaiting Carrick. It would be bizarre to judge the two as the same just because they used to play in the same football team.

Given the World Cup goes on until well into mid-July it's almost impossible for any of those coaches to come into a Premier League job and any of the other names being bandied around are as risky as sticking with Carrick.

On this occasion it might be a case of better the Red Devil you know.

Read more from Mark Langdon:

Focusing on the five favourites for the 2026 World Cup

Premier League risks boring the next generation with set-piece obsession and 'injured' keepers

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.