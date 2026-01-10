Wildcard Round NFL Acca: Our 11-2 Sunday acca with BoyleSports

The Wildcard round of the 2025 playoffs continues on Sunday, with three games on the slate across the USA. At EverBank Stadium, the Buffalo Bills face a tricky clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 6pm, while at 9.30pm, the San Francisco 49ers take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the early hours of Monday morning, the Los Angeles Chargers will do battle with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

NFL expert Tom Hill has picked out four handicap selections from Sunday's three games which can be backed at 5.54-1 with BoyleSports at the time of publication.

Haven't got a BoyleSports account? Place a £10 bet on any market at odds of Evens or above and get £30 in free bets plus a £10 casino bonus. Click here to find out more .

All bets must be placed by 6pm GMT on Sunday

Untitled Document Exclusive NFL Acca 4/5 £40 in Free Bets + Falcons (-7.5), Bears (+6.5), 49ers (+1.5) & Browns (+6.5) All To Win WAS 12-1, NOW 16-1 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply 18+ New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. £40 in FREE Bets (FB) as £30 in sports bets & a £10 casino bonus (CB). Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. FB applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. FB 7-day expiry. 1 FB offer per customer, household & IP address only. Account & Payment restrictions. 14 days to accept £10 CB, then active for 3 days. CB 5x wagering & max redeemable £100. Game restrictions apply. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. 30 days to qualify. T&Cs Apply 18+. Singles only. Max stake 10. Prices subject to fluctuation and availability. T&Cs apply.

Sunday NFL acca tips

Racing Post NFL expert Tom Hill has picked:

Buffalo Bills money line at Jacksonville Jaguars

San Francisco 49ers +6.5 at Philadelphia Eagles

New England Patriots -3.5 vs Los Angeles Chargers

Total odds: @ 5.54-1 with BoyleSports

Odds correct at time of publication

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Buffalo Bills need to make history to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs as they look to win a road game for the first time under coach Sean McDermott.

Buffalo are 0-5 away from home in the postseason and they will be up against it when they travel to the EverBank Stadium. Jacksonville won eight games in a row to win the AFC South and book their spot, but they will have to overcome inexperience to advance.

Buffalo have been inconsistent but they have a superstar under centre, and quarterback Josh Allen could win this game on his own. He has often carried his team on his back and this could be his best chance to win the Super Bowl, especially after the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals missed out on the playoffs in the AFC.

Jacksonville have been in fine form and deserve their spot, but their lack of playoff experience is likely to come back to bite them.

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

A trip to the defending champions would normally unsettle most teams, but the San Francisco 49ers head to Lincoln Financial Field full of confidence. Kyle Shanahan's team won seven of their nine road games in the regular season and they ended the campaign with six wins from seven.

They have had to overcome several injuries to get to this point of the season and they will take more confidence from the fact their last three defeats all came to other teams competing in the playoffs, the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

Defensively, the 49ers have been exposed throughout the campaign, but they face a gun-shy Eagles defence that averaged only 22.3 points per game on offence. The only other organisation to qualify for the playoffs with fewer total points on offence is the Los Angeles Chargers, who scored 21.6 on average.

The 49ers may fall short, but the spread looks pretty favourable against a team who have struggled to move the ball on offence all season.

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots will look to make a statement on home soil against Jim Harbaugh's Chargers and they have what it takes to do so.The Patriots only lost one game from Week Three and even that was a close battle against the Bills as they lost 35-31 in Week 15.

They have scored 28.8 points per game on average, a figure that only the Rams have bettered that this season. Maye is in contention to win the MVP award and they face a Chargers team led by the returning Justin Herbert.

Herbert has never won a playoff game and that record should continue. He plays behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL and the Patriots should be able to punish them on multiple occasions and cover the spread.

Untitled Document Exclusive NFL Acca 4/5 £40 in Free Bets + Falcons (-7.5), Bears (+6.5), 49ers (+1.5) & Browns (+6.5) All To Win WAS 12-1, NOW 16-1 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply 18+ New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. £40 in FREE Bets (FB) as £30 in sports bets & a £10 casino bonus (CB). Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. FB applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. FB 7-day expiry. 1 FB offer per customer, household & IP address only. Account & Payment restrictions. 14 days to accept £10 CB, then active for 3 days. CB 5x wagering & max redeemable £100. Game restrictions apply. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. 30 days to qualify. T&Cs Apply 18+. Singles only. Max stake 10. Prices subject to fluctuation and availability. T&Cs apply.

More NFL from Racing Post Sport:

2025-26 NFL playoffs betting tips, odds and Super Bowl predictions: Rams primed for another triumph

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots: predictions, betting tips and odds

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars: predictions, betting tips and odds

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles: predictions, betting tips and odds

NFL acca FAQs

What is an NFL accumulator (acca)?

A NFL accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca' but also known as a parlay in the US, is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, handicap, total points, touchdown scorers and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.