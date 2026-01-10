- More
San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles: predictions, betting tips and odds
San Francisco 49ers visit the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025-26 NFL playoffs. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for Sunday's NFC wild-card game
San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles date, start time & TV info
Date Sunday, January 11
Starts 9.30pm GMT
Venue Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
TV Sky Sports NFL
The San Francisco 49ers (12-5) won more games than Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) this season but due to playing in the fiercely competitive NFC West they finished third in their division and are the sixth seeds in the NFC playoffs.
The 49ers had won six in a row before their costly 13-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week, while the Eagles also lost in Week 18 as they rested several key starters having already clinched the NFC East.
San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles betting tips & predictions
Best bet
San Francisco 49ers +5.5
2pts 10-11 BoyleSports
San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles preview
There has not been much talk of the Philadelphia Eagles winning back-to-back Super Bowls this season despite their solid 11-6 campaign and they could face a thorough examination of their credentials by a San Francisco 49ers team who finished only third in the NFC West despite a superior 12-5 record.
The 49ers coped better than might have been expected with a glut of injuries to key players throughout the season, with starting quarterback Brock Purdy missing eight games. They were impressively still in the hunt for the number one seed in the NFC until last week's one-sided 13-3 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks, which sent them on the road to the champions.
The Eagles had three streaks of three or more wins during the season, but also lost three in a row from Weeks 12 to 14. They went 5-3 at Lincoln Financial Field, but the 49ers were excellent on the road, going 7-2 in their away games including early wins over the Seahawks and Rams.
The Philly offence has not been lighting anyone up this season but their big and physical defence can intimidate opponents.
The 49ers are 6-3 in the playoffs since 2021 under head coach Kyle Shanahan and are worth backing with a decent handicap start to at least make a game of it against the champions.
San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles betting odds
Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles. Here are the latest odds for Sunday's game.
|Match betting
|Odds
|San Francisco 49ers
|15-8
|Philadelphia Eagles
|2-5
|Handicap
|Odds
|San Francisco 49ers +4.5
|Evs
|Philadelphia Eagles -4.5
|4-5
|Total points
|Odds
|Under 44.5
|9-10
|Over 44.5
|9-10
Odds correct at time of publishing
FAQs for San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
When is San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL?
The San Francisco 49ers visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, January 11. The game starts at 9.30pm GMT.
Where is San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles being played?
The game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, which has an artificially enhanced grass surface.
What are the odds for San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles?
The 49ers are 15-8 underdogs with Paddy Power, who make the Eagles 2-5 favourites at home for Sunday's wild-card game. The handicap is set at 4.5 points.
