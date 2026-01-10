Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars: predictions, betting tips and odds

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars date, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, January 11

Starts 6pm GMT

Venue Everbank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida

TV Sky Sports NFL & Channel 5

The Jacksonville Jaguars clinched the AFC South title last week and now face a tough test in the wild-card playoffs as they are visited by AFC heavyweights the Buffalo Bills.

The Jaguars (13-4) won their last eight games of the season, but the Bills are also in good form with five wins in their last six games.

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Buffalo Bills

2pts 10-11 general

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars preview

The Jacksonville Jaguars were superb in the second half of the season as new head coach Liam Coen made his mark in his first year and they have barely put a foot wring since losing to the strong Houston Texans defence in Week 10.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has enjoyed a revival after a mediocre start to the year, reaching 4,006 passing yards with 29 touchdowns and the Jaguars' defence has also improved throughout the season.

However, the Bills have a crucial edge in terms of playoff experience in this match. Quarterback Josh Allen and head coach Sean McDermott have worked together for 13 playoff games with Allen registering 25 touchdowns and only four interceptions in those games.

The Bills have had some ups and downs this season but their roster is now as strong as it has been all season and their offence is firing again.

The Bills defend the pass as well as anyone but struggle to stop the run, so the varied Jaguars attack could cause them some problems. It could be a close contest but the battle-hardened Bills look the better bet to come out on top.

FAQs for Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars

When is Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL?

The Buffalo Bills visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, January 11. The game starts at 6pm GMT.

Where is Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars being played?

The game will take place at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, which has a grass surface.

What are the odds for Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars?

Paddy Power price both teams at 9-10 for Sunday's AFC wild-card game.

