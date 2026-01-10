Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots: predictions, betting tips and odds

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots date, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, January 11

Starts 1am GMT (Sunday night)

Venue Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

TV Sky Sports NFL

The Los Angeles Chargers (11-6) finally finished ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West this season, only to find themselves behind the Denver Broncos instead.

The Chargers head out on the road in the wild-card round to face the impressive New England Patriots, who won 13 of their last 14 games to finish at 14-3 and win the AFC East.

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots betting tips & predictions

Best bet

New England Patriots -3.5

1pt 20-21 bet365

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots preview

The New England Patriots have turned around their fortunes in magnificent fashion in their first season with Mike Vrabel as head coach, winning 13 of their last 14 games to finish top of the AFC East with a 14-3 record.

The Patriots went just 4-13 in quarterback Drake Maye’s first NFL season, but he has come on in leaps and bounds in his second campaign, supported by a strong running game and a solid defence.

Their only recent defeat come against the Buffalo Bills, but it's fair to say the Pats have generally been up against poorer opponents - 12 of their 14 wins this season were against teams who failed to make the playoffs.

That doubt is reflected in the relatively small handicap start handed to the Chargers for their long trip across the country, but LA quarterback Justin Herbert has a 0-2 record in playoff games and is still bothered by a fractured left hand sustained against the Raiders in November.

The Chargers went on a strong run before losing their last two regular-season games against fellow AFC contenders the Texans and the Broncos. However, they have done well in the underdog role, winning all four such games this season.

The Patriots suffered all three of their losses this season at home, while going unbeaten away, but they covered the handicap in eight of their 11 games as favourites and look the more likely winners on Sunday night, when expected inhospitable conditions should suit their style of play.

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots. Here are the latest odds for Sunday night's game.

Match betting Odds Los Angeles Chargers

13-8 New England Patriots

1-2

Handicap Odds Los Angeles Chargers +3.5 9-10 New England Patriots -3.5 9-10



Total points Odds Under 46.5 9-10

Over 46.5 9-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top sports betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

FAQs for Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots

When is Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots in the NFL?

The Los Angeles Chargers visit the New England Patriots on the night of Sunday, January 11. The game starts at 1am GMT.

Where is Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots being played?

The game will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, which has an artificial surface.

What are the odds for Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots?

The Chargers are 13-8 underdogs on the road with the Patriots the 1-2 favourites with Paddy Power. The handicap is set at 3.5 points.

