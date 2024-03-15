Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race20 MINS
16:10 CheltenhamHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race20 MINS
16:10 CheltenhamHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Tipping columns

Women's Super League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for this weekend's matches from the Women's Super League.

Jutta Rantala can help Leicester spring a surprise
Jutta Rantala can help Leicester spring a surpriseCredit: Plumb Images

When to bet

Sunday, 2pm

Best bets

Leicester or draw double chance
1pt 5-4 bet365

Image link

Women's Super League football predictions

The most interesting match in the weekend's Women's Super League programme is the FA Cup semi-final dress rehearsal between Tottenham and Leicester, and the Foxes look to have been unjustly dismissed.

Spurs grabbed the headlines with a shootout win over red-hot Manchester City last week, but their league form has been indifferent and they could be vulnerable in this one.

Tottenham have won just two of their last 11 WSL matches, while Leicester, for whom Jutta Rantala scored both goals in their cup win over Liverpool, are much improved on last season.

The reverse fixture ended as a draw in the Midlands in November and the win over the Reds was the fifth league and cup game they have won in their last seven outings, so they can take advantage if their north London opponents fail to hit the heights of last week.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Ian WilkersonRacing Post Sport

Published on 15 March 2024inTipping columns

Last updated 15:46, 15 March 2024

iconCopy
more inTipping columns
more inBetting offers
more inTipping columns
more inBetting offers