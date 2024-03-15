Women's Super League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

Sunday, 2pm

Best bets

Leicester or draw double chance

1pt 5-4 bet365

Women's Super League football predictions

The most interesting match in the weekend's Women's Super League programme is the FA Cup semi-final dress rehearsal between Tottenham and Leicester, and the Foxes look to have been unjustly dismissed.

Spurs grabbed the headlines with a shootout win over red-hot Manchester City last week, but their league form has been indifferent and they could be vulnerable in this one.

Tottenham have won just two of their last 11 WSL matches, while Leicester, for whom Jutta Rantala scored both goals in their cup win over Liverpool, are much improved on last season.

The reverse fixture ended as a draw in the Midlands in November and the win over the Reds was the fifth league and cup game they have won in their last seven outings, so they can take advantage if their north London opponents fail to hit the heights of last week.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.