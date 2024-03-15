Women's Super League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for this weekend's matches from the Women's Super League.
When to bet
Sunday, 2pm
Best bets
Leicester or draw double chance
1pt 5-4 bet365
Women's Super League football predictions
The most interesting match in the weekend's Women's Super League programme is the FA Cup semi-final dress rehearsal between Tottenham and Leicester, and the Foxes look to have been unjustly dismissed.
Spurs grabbed the headlines with a shootout win over red-hot Manchester City last week, but their league form has been indifferent and they could be vulnerable in this one.
Tottenham have won just two of their last 11 WSL matches, while Leicester, for whom Jutta Rantala scored both goals in their cup win over Liverpool, are much improved on last season.
The reverse fixture ended as a draw in the Midlands in November and the win over the Reds was the fifth league and cup game they have won in their last seven outings, so they can take advantage if their north London opponents fail to hit the heights of last week.
Published on 15 March 2024inTipping columns
Last updated 15:46, 15 March 2024
