Liverpool Women vs Chelsea Women predictions and free football tips: Cuthbert can help Blues bounce back
Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Wednesday's Women's Super League clash between Liverpool and Chelsea.
Where to watch
Sky Sports Football, Main Event & Showcase, 7pm Wednesday
Best bet
Erin Cuthbert to score at any time
1pt 100-30 bet365
Liverpool vs Chelsea Women's Super League predictions
It has been a chastening month for Chelsea Women, who lost to Arsenal in the League Cup final, were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United and suffered an acrimonious Champions League semi-final exit against Barcelona on Saturday.
The Blues inflicted Barca's first home defeat in five years in the first leg before the Catalans roared back to claim a 2-1 aggregate victory at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes was furious about the decision to send off Kadeisha Buchanan but the title-chasing Blues must regain their focus for a Women's Super League clash with Liverpool.
Hayes's side are six points behind leaders Manchester City with two games in hand and should be too slick for the Reds, who have lost 5-1 and 4-1 to City this season.
Liverpool were also beaten 5-1 in the reverse fixture, when Chelsea's Lauren James claimed a hat-trick, and Blues midfielder Erin Cuthbert is a tempting bet to score at any time.
The Scotland international notched the first-leg winner against Barca and has scored four goals in 13 WSL starts this season.
Published on 30 April 2024inWomen's Super League
Last updated 15:12, 30 April 2024
