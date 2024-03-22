Women's Super League predictions: Manchester City can scale the WSL summit

Where to watch

Manchester City v Manchester United

BBC One, 12.30pm Saturday

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Sky Sports Football, 6.45pm Sunday

Best bets

Manchester City to win & both teams to score

1pt 21-10 bet365

Arsenal to win & both teams to score

1pt 6-4 bet365

Women's Super League football predictions

Manchester City can go top of the Women's Super League if they can post their 11th successive win in the derby against United, but they could be made to fight for those vital three points.

Gareth Taylor's side have their sights firmly set on a first league title since 2016 after being knocked out of the two domestic cup competitions in the last few weeks, and their form suggests they can repeat the 3-1 success they posted at Old Trafford in November.

However, United need to be positive as they target a place in Europe for next season. They have six points to make up on Arsenal and can afford few slip-ups with just six games of the campaign remaining.

City have the strike power, spearheaded by the league's top goalscorer Khadija Shaw, to see off their rivals, having lost just one of their last 27 home league games.

But they have kept just four clean sheets in the last 18 of those, so there seems a good chance they will concede again.

The same bet appeals for Arsenal's live Sky showdown at Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Gunners were stung by three early Chelsea goals last week and have lost three of their last four away league games, but this looks a good chance for them to bounce back against a team who have conceded at least twice in nine of their last ten home WSL matches.

Despite that poor record, Villa have scored in 13 of their last 15 on their own patch while Arsenal have kept just three clean sheets in their last 14 on the road.

