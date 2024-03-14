Chelsea Women v Arsenal Women predictions and free football tips: Blues to boost their title hopes

Where to watch

Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Showcase, 7pm Friday

Chelsea v Arsenal Women's Super League predictions

Chelsea lead the way in the Women's Super League and the reigning champions can show exactly why they are top of the pile when they welcome title rivals Arsenal to Stamford Bridge on Friday.

The Blues have won 12 of their 15 league assignments this term, putting them level on 37 points with Manchester City but above the Citizens courtesy of a superior goal difference.

Chelsea were stunned 4-1 by Arsenal in the reverse fixture at the Emirates in December, but they have won five of their subsequent six matches in the WSL and are chasing an unprecedented quadruple in Emma Hayes's final season at the helm.

As well as challenging for another league crown, the Blues are also through to the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League, the final of the Women's FA Cup and the semi-finals of the Women's League Cup.

They are undoubtedly the best team in England at present and look poised to exact revenge on the Gunners, especially with the majority of a 30,000-strong crowd at Stamford Bridge roaring them on.

Prior to last month's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City, Chelsea had gone 33 games unbeaten at home and they can justify favouritism in this huge title showdown.

Sam Kerr, Mia Fishel and Millie Bright are all missing for the Blues, but they have coped well with absences recently and Arsenal are also not at full strength with stars Vivianne Miedema, Lina Hurtig and Laura Wienroither unavailable.

The Gunners have won their last four matches but their winning streak could meet an abrupt end against a Chelsea side accustomed to success when the pressure is on.

