Women's Super League predictions and free football tips

Free football tips, best bets and predictions for the weekend's matches in the Women's Super League
Where to watch
Arsenal Women v Tottenham Women
BBC Two, 12.30pm Sunday
Man City Women v Everton Women
Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Showcase, midday Saturday
Best bets
Arsenal Women -2 goals on handicap v Tottenham Women
1pt 6-4 bet365
Women's Super League predictions
Arsenal boosted their Women's Super League title prospects with a 3-1 win over Manchester United before the international break and they can mark their return to action with victory over rivals Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
The Gunners slipped to a damaging 2-1 loss to West Ham at the beginning of February before they were dumped out of the Women's FA Cup by Manchester City.
But they responded with a 4-0 win over London City in the Women's League Cup and, more impressively, a 3-1 win over Manchester United in the league.
Arsenal are just three points off leaders Chelsea in the WSL and they can keep the pressure on by winning a seventh straight home game in the top flight on Sunday.
North London rivals Tottenham are 12 points behind Arsenal in the standings and, although they won the reverse fixture 1-0 in December, Spurs were thoroughly outplayed, losing the shot count 31-5.
The Gunners have goals in them and Tottenham are conceding an average of two goals per game in the WSL this term, so a bet on Arsenal to win by three or more goals could represent value.
Manchester City are level on 34 points with Chelsea at the WSL summit but have the chance to go top for at least a few hours when they host Everton in Saturday's early kick-off.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 1 March 2024inWomen's Super League
Last updated 17:27, 1 March 2024
