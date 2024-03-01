Women's Super League predictions and free football tips

Where to watch

Arsenal Women v Tottenham Women

BBC Two, 12.30pm Sunday

Man City Women v Everton Women

Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Showcase, midday Saturday

Best bets

Arsenal Women -2 goals on handicap v Tottenham Women

1pt 6-4 bet365

Women's Super League predictions

Arsenal boosted their Women's Super League title prospects with a 3-1 win over Manchester United before the international break and they can mark their return to action with victory over rivals Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners slipped to a damaging 2-1 loss to West Ham at the beginning of February before they were dumped out of the Women's FA Cup by Manchester City.

But they responded with a 4-0 win over London City in the Women's League Cup and, more impressively, a 3-1 win over Manchester United in the league.

Arsenal are just three points off leaders Chelsea in the WSL and they can keep the pressure on by winning a seventh straight home game in the top flight on Sunday.

North London rivals Tottenham are 12 points behind Arsenal in the standings and, although they won the reverse fixture 1-0 in December, Spurs were thoroughly outplayed, losing the shot count 31-5.

The Gunners have goals in them and Tottenham are conceding an average of two goals per game in the WSL this term, so a bet on Arsenal to win by three or more goals could represent value.

Manchester City are level on 34 points with Chelsea at the WSL summit but have the chance to go top for at least a few hours when they host Everton in Saturday's early kick-off.

