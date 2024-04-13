Women's FA Cup semi-final football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Where to watch

Tottenham Women vs Leicester Women

BBC Two, midday Sunday

Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women

BBC One, 2.35pm Sunday

Best bets

Under 2.5 goals in Tottenham vs Leicester

1pt 43-40 bet365

Chelsea

1pt 10-11 bet365

Women's FA Cup football predictions

It will be a landmark day at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday when Spurs Women appear in their first FA Cup semi-final against fellow last-four new girls Leicester, and it could prove to be a tense occasion.

Neither of these teams are among the Women's Super League big guns but Tottenham's confidence should have been greatly lifted by a win over leaders Manchester City in the last round.

However, they are a team who do not tend to generate many goals and eight of their last nine outings have ended with fewer than three goals, so it is not just the scale of occasion that points to their High Noon showdown with the Foxes being a cagey affair.

Leicester have lost their last three games against Tottenham with their latest reverse at Brisbane Road coming last month. That was the third successive 1-0 defeat they have suffered at the north London club and it is surprising that under 2.5 goals is available at odds-against.

The other semi-final is a repeat of last year's final between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Leigh Sports Village.

United beat Brighton 4-0 in the quarter-finals and have won their last five games on their own patch, but taking on the treble-chasing Blues is a different proposition compared to the quality of opposition they saw off in that run.

Chelsea beat United 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in January when Lauren James scored a hat-trick and their extra-time defeat to Arsenal in the League Cup final before the international break will give them extra impetus to gain silverware in Emma Hayes's final season at the helm.

They have not conceded in their last seven away games and can come out on top of this one.

