Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Steve Davies

Steve Davies's EFL predictions

Wycombe v Barnsley

Barnsley demonstrated that they remain genuine top-two contenders in League One when they came from behind to beat Derby 2-1 last weekend.

Any side good enough to beat Paul Warne’s Rams are capable of winning at Wycombe, who have rarely shown any promotion credentials in a disappointing campaign.

The Tykes have lost just once in the third tier since mid-November – at Derby – and that is their only away reverse all season.

Neill Collins’ men are second in the second-half table and second in points gained from losing positions, indicative of a determined, never-say-die attitude which stands them in good stead for even the trickiest of awaydays.

While a trip to Wycombe usually represents a decent examination, it is some distance from the challenge it was when the Chairboys were themselves top-six challengers.

Matt Bloomfield’s side left it late in midweek to beat lowly Cheltenham 2-0 and are far nearer the bottom four than the top six.

Bradford v Notts County

Notts County will be pleased to see the back of Meadow Lane this weekend and are well worth chancing in their League Two trip to Bradford.

A couple of months ago you wouldn’t have seen anything like 14-5 being posted against the Magpies for a trip to Valley Parade with County flying and Bradford struggling.

But now it’s all change. Graham Alexander has breathed life into the Bantams after succeeding Mark Hughes, although progress up the table remains hesitant.

And County’s form has dropped off a cliff since Luke Williams moved to Swansea and Stuart Maynard moved into the technical area.

When County beat Bradford 4-2 in November these teams were 13 points and 16 places apart. Now those gaps are two places and a solitary point with County having lost their last three and City winning theirs.

As the division’s highest scorers (and second-worst defensively, it has to be said) County will always have a puncher’s chance, and they’ve got to be worth a draw-no-bet nibble at a good price.

Fleetwood v Wigan

Charlie Adam is enduring a mixed start to life in management at Fleetwood with more lows than highs, and another setback may be incoming at Highbury this weekend.

Wigan are the latest League One visitors to the Fylde Coast fresh from Tuesday night’s fabulous 1-0 win over Bolton and eyeing up a quickfire Lancashire double.

Fleetwood won’t be a soft touch as ex-Scotland international Adam has made them harder to beat but they have only two wins in 13 games on his watch.

Walsall v Doncaster

Walsall and Doncaster are on good runs and the Saddlers can keep theirs going at the expense of Grant McCann’s men.

Donny head to Bescot with their League Two relegation fears eased following a five-match unbeaten run.

All those opponents were bottom-half adversaries, however, whereas Walsall are anything but, actually having found a way into the playoff places courtesy of their own four-match winning burst.

Their wins against Mansfield, Morecambe, Harrogate and Accrington trump anything Donny have managed over the last few weeks.

Accumulator

Leeds 6-10, Derby 4-9, Crewe 19-20, Mansfield 4-5

£1 acca returns £8.11 with Coral

First goalscorer

Paddy Lane Portsmouth v Oxford

at 8-1 bet365

With four goals in his last five, winger Lane is enjoying a purple patch for Pompey which can continue against leaky Oxford

