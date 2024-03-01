Huddersfield v Leeds predictions, betting odds and tips: Terriers could end rivals' winning streak
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Huddersfield v Leeds in the Championship on Saturday
Where to watch Huddersfield v Leeds
Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 12.30pm Saturday
Best bet
Huddersfield or draw double chance
1pt 6-4 Hills
Huddersfield v Leeds odds
Huddersfield 5-1
Leeds 6-10
Draw 16-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Huddersfield v Leeds predictions
Leeds are bidding for a tenth consecutive victory in the Championship when they make the short trip to Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield on Saturday.
Daniel Farke's side came from behind to beat leaders Leicester 3-1 with goals in the 80th, 83rd and 94th minutes at Elland Road in their last league fixture.
Leeds put in another impressive shift in their midweek FA Cup tie at Chelsea, who needed an injury-time goal from Conor Gallagher to seal a 3-2 victory, but the Whites look too short to extend their league winning streak at Huddersfield.
The Terriers, who appointed former Hoffenheim coach Andre Breitenreiter as manager last month, have won three of their last five Championship matches including a 4-0 rout of Sheffield Wednesday.
They lost 5-3 at Southampton and 2-1 at home to Hull recently but won the shot count 17-15 and 16-8 against those promotion-chasing opponents and are a tempting bet to avoid defeat against Leeds.
Key stat
Huddersfield have scored 11 goals in their last five Championship matches.
Published on 1 March 2024inEFL
Last updated 14:42, 1 March 2024
