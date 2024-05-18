Sunday's Serie A and Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Genoa or draw double chance vs Roma

TNT Sports 1, 7.45pm Sunday

3pts 8-5 Betfair, Hills, Paddy Power

Toulouse to beat Brest

8pm Sunday

1pt 14-5 bet365, Betfair

Sunday's European football predictions

Roma's 2-1 defeat to Atalanta last weekend was a significant blow to their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League by finishing in the top five of Serie A.

Having won only three of their last nine league matches, all by a one-goal margin, Roma look vulnerable favourites against Genoa, who have proved hard to beat since recovering from a poor start to the campaign.

Genoa have lost only four of their last 21 matches and their away record is particularly impressive. They drew 3-3 at Milan in their most recent road trip and their only defeat in their last ten away fixtures was a 2-1 loss at champions Inter.

Roma's push for Europe has been heavily reliant on their ruthlessness against the weaker teams in Italy. They have won only three of their 18 games against top-ten clubs and Genoa, 11th in the table at the start of this round of matches, won September's reverse fixture 4-1.

In Ligue 1, Brest are assured a place in next season's Champions League qualifying competition although they can secure a group-stage spot if they overhaul third-placed Lille on the final day.

The clubs are level on points, with Lille having a goal-difference advantage of two, but Brest face an awkward trip to mid-table Toulouse.

The hosts are finishing the campaign strongly, winning four of their last seven games including a 3-1 victory away to champions Paris St-Germain last time out.

Toulouse have beaten four of the top five clubs in France since the turn of the year and are worth backing to complete the set with a home win over under-pressure Brest.

