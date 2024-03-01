Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

When to bet

All matches kick-off at 3pm on Saturday

Best bets

Chelsea to beat Brentford

1pt 6-5 Betfair

Draw in Everton v West Ham

1pt 13-5 bet365, Hills

Draw in Fulham v Brighton

1pt 27-10 Hills

Over 3.5 goals in Newcastle v Wolves

1pt 6-4 Betfair

Liverpool to win & both teams to score v Nottingham Forest

1pt 7-4 bet365

Tottenham to win & both teams to score v Crystal Palace

1pt 7-4 bet365

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Brentford v Chelsea predictions

Brentford have been a bit of a bogey team for Chelsea in recent seasons but the Blues can snap their winless streak against the Bees when the sides clash at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Thomas Frank's men are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Chelsea, a run that stretches back to 2022, but it is hard to make a case for Brentford in any game right now given their dire form.

The Bees have lost five of their seven league games in 2024, contributing to a run of 12 losses in their last 15 matches in the top flight.

They have struggled to click even since star striker Ivan Toney returned in January and they should be opposed.

Chelsea picked themselves up from their EFL Cup final loss to Liverpool with a 3-2 win over Leeds in the FA Cup on Wednesday. They have won three of their last five matches with two of those victories coming on the road, so they look like a solid bet to win in west London.

Brentford v Chelsea team news

Brentford: Ben Mee joins Bryan Mbeumo, Ethan Pinnock, Kevin Schade, Aaron Hickey, Rico Henry and Josh Dasilva on the sidelines for the Bees.

Chelsea: Thiago Silva will be assessed ahead of this game but the Blues will be without Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Lesley Ugochukwu, Romeo Lavia, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella and Carney Chukwuemeka.

Brentford v Chelsea predicted line-ups

Brentford (3-5-2): Flekken; Jorgensen, Ajer, Collins; Roerslev, Janelt, Jensen, Norgaard, Reguilon; Wissa, Toney.

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell; Fernandez, Caicedo; Palmer, Gallagher, Mudryk; Jackson.

Brentford v Chelsea key stat

Brentford have lost 12 of their last 15 matches in the Premier League.

Best bet for Brentford v Chelsea

Chelsea

1pt 6-5 Betfair

Verdict by Liam Flin

Everton v West Ham predictions

Everton moved up to 15th in the Premier League standings this week without kicking a ball and they can enhance their survival chances by taking a point off West Ham at Goodison Park.

The Toffees had their league points deduction reduced from ten to six on appeal this week and, although another deduction could yet await them, that will have boosted the mood on Merseyside.

Wins have been in short supply for Sean Dyche's men since the turn of the year but they have managed to avoid defeat in all but two of their games in 2024.

They have drawn seven matches in the league this season and five of them have come this year.

West Ham returned to winning ways with a 4-2 thumping of Brentford on Monday but were winless in their first eight games of the year and punters should not rush to back them.

Everton won the reverse fixture 1-0 in October and another tight game could be on the cards with the draw looking the best bet.

Everton v West Ham team news

Everton: Idrissa Gueye and Amadou Onana will be assessed while Andre Gomes has returned to training and Lewis Dobbin and Arnaut Danjuma are sidelined.

West Ham: West Ham have a full squad to pick from with Kalvin Phillips having returned from suspension.

Everton v West Ham predicted line-ups

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Bowen.

Everton v West Ham key stat

Everton have drawn four of their last five games.

Best bet for Everton v West Ham

Draw

1pt 13-5 bet365, Hills

Verdict by Liam Flin

Read more on the Premier League . . .

Luton v Aston Villa predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

Mark Langdon: Luton's gung-ho approach should be celebrated

Fulham v Brighton predictions

Brighton will be feeling frustrated after being bounced out of the FA Cup on Wednesday despite registering nine more shots than their hosts Wolves.

Roberto De Zerbi will be looking for an immediate reaction from his side, who were also frustrated by Everton in their last league match, but the Seagulls will have to be at their best to get a win against Fulham, as they have failed to win any of the teams' seven Premier League meetings.

The Cottagers will be on a high after their last-gasp win at Old Trafford, but key absences in both camps could lead to a stalemate.

Brighton are without key attackers Joao Pedro and Kaoru Mitoma while the hosts will still be missing their biggest defensive presence - and arguably their best player by some distance - Joao Palhinha.

The Seagulls have drawn more matches than any other Premier League side this term with nine and both sides have taken exactly eight points from their last six league fixtures, so there is little to split them on form.

Given four of the previous Premier League meetings between the pair have finished level, it seems likely the points will be shared at Craven Cottage.

Fulham v Brighton team news

Fulham: Long-term absentee Raul Jimenez is joined on the sidelines by suspended midfielder Joao Palhinha and possibly Willian, who is a doubt due to a thigh issue.

Brighton: Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March, Jack Hinshelwood, Joao Pedro and James Milner are all injured while Evan Feruson and Joel Veltman are doubts. Billy Gilmour is suspended.

Fulham v Brighton predicted line-ups

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson; Reed, Lukic; Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi; Muniz.

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Lamptey, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Gross, Moder; Adingra, Buonanotte, Enciso; Welbeck.

Fulham v Brighton key stat

Fulham have never lost to Brighton in the Premier League, winning three of their seven meetings

Best bet for Fulham v Brighton

Draw

1pt 27-10 Hills

Verdict by Jamie Griffith

Newcastle v Wolves predictions

Newcastle scraped through their FA Cup last-16 clash with Blackburn on penalties on Tuesday and it was another game in which the Magpies’ defence looked shaky throughout.

The potential return of Sven Botman to the starting 11 should alleviate some issues, but Wolves are a potent side and they can take advantage of their hosts’ defensive frailties.

Gary O’Neil’s men have netted 17 times in their last eight Premier League games, scoring four in away games at both Chelsea and Brentford, which suggests they could find some joy at St James’ Park.

Newcastle have a tendency to be involved in action-packed affairs with their last eight league games going over 3.5 goals.

In fact, those matches have seen a total of 39 goals at an average of 4.875 per game, and, going by how easily they were split open by Championship side Blackburn, that high level of scoring looks unlikely to ease up against Wolves.

All but one of the 17 Premier League meetings between the teams have seen both sides finding the net while the reverse fixture finished 2-2 and it seems likely that another goalfest is in store at St James’ Park.

Newcastle v Wolves team news

Newcastle: Callum Wilson, Matt Targett, Nick Pope, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali are all unavailable but Sven Botman should be back after being rested in the Magpies' FA Cup tie at Blackburn.

Wolves: Matheus Cunha is confirmed as out while his usual strike partner Hee-Chan Hwang is a doubt.

Newcastle v Wolves predicted line-ups

Newcastle (4-3-3): Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Wolves (3-5-2): Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Doyle, Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Neto

Newcastle v Wolves key stat

Sixteen of the 17 Premier League meetings between Newcastle and Wolves have seen both sides score

Best bet for Newcastle v Wolves

Over 3.5 goals

1pt 6-4 Betfair

Verdict by Jamie Griffith

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool predictions

Liverpool’s quadruple challenge is still alive after their EFL Cup final triumph was followed by a routine win over Southampton in the FA Cup and now they look to consolidate top spot in the Premier League at the City Ground.

The Reds have won seven of their last eight top-flight affairs and are expected to claim all three points again, but they have just two clean sheets in that run and could find themselves troubled by a dangerous Nottingham Forest attack.

The Tricky Trees failed to find the net in their FA Cup defeat to Manchester United but that was just the second time in 13 games they have failed to score since Nuno Espirito Santo’s arrival in December.

They have lost three of their last four fixtures but, with six goals scored in that period, they can find the net in defeat when Jurgen Klopp’s men come to town.

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool team news

Nottingham Forest: Nottingham Forest remain without five first-team players on Saturday, with central defender Willy Boly, full-backs Nuno Tavares and Ola Aina, midfielder Ibrahim Sangare and striker Chris Wood all sidelined.

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp could be without as many as 12 players for this trip. Alisson, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Stefan Bajcetic, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Thiago and Diogo Jota are all ruled out, while there are doubts over Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Sels; Williams, Felipe, Murillo, Niakhate; Danilo, Dominguez; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Clark; Elliot, Gakpo, Diaz

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool key stat

Nottingham Forest have scored in 11 of their 13 fixtures under Nuno Espirito Santo

Best bet for Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

Liverpool to win & both teams to score

1pt 7-4 bet365

Verdict by Alex Wrigley

Tottenham v Crystal Palace predictions

Tottenham have had a couple of weeks to prepare for Saturday’s visit of Crystal Palace and Ange Postecoglou’s side should be confident of a return to winning ways.

The hosts lost to Wolves last time out but have won five of their last six Premier League home games, although Postecoglou’s brand of football leaves his team extremely open at the back.

Both teams have scored in 11 of Spurs' 13 home league assignments and they have the worst defensive record in the top six, so new Palace manager Oliver Glasner will be keen to give the home defence something to think about.

The Eagles got the Glasner era off to a winning start against Burnley but they are winless in eight competitive away games. They have scored in six of those trips, though, so can be fancied to find the net.

Tottenham v Crystal Palace team news

Tottenham: Destiny Udogie could return after a few weeks on the sidelines but will be assessed closer to kick-off, while fellow full-back Pedro Porro is ruled out alongside Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon and Fraser Forster.

Crystal Palace: Joachim Andersen is expected to be available after picking up a knock, while Will Hughes is also a minor doubt and Michael Olise, Cheick Doucoure, Rob Holding, Marc Guehi and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi are all ruled out. The Eagles could be boosted by the return of star man Eberechi Eze, though.

Tottenham v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Royal, Romero, Van de Ven, Davies; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison

Crystal Palace (3-4-3): Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Richards; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Ayew, Eze, Edouard

Tottenham v Crystal Palace key stat

Both teams have scored in 85 per cent of Tottenham’s home games this season - the second-highest figure in the Premier League.

Best bet for Tottenham v Crystal Palace

Tottenham to win & both teams to score

1pt 7-4 bet365

Verdict by Alex Wrigley

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.