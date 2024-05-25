Sunday's European football predictions and free Serie A and La Liga tips

Best bets

Celta Vigo to beat Valencia

Premier Sports 1 & LaLigaTV, 3.15pm Sunday

3pts 19-20 Ladbrokes

Barcelona -1 goal handicap vs Sevilla

Premier Sports 1 & LaLigaTV, 8pm Sunday

1pt 21-10 Betfair

Lazio to win & both teams score vs Sassuolo

TNT Sports Extra, 7.45 Sunday

1pt 17-10 Hills

Sunday European football predictions

Valencia’s European push faltered late in the La Liga campaign after they suffered five defeats in their last six matches, and that’s a worrying run of form as they prepare for a visit to Celta Vigo on the final day on the Spanish top-flight season.

Celta, though, have finished with a flourish, winning three of their last four matches. They’ve also taken maximum points from four of their last five fixtures at home, beating Las Palmas, Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao in their last three at Balaidos. They can add to Valencia’s miserable finish.

Barcelona boss Xavi departs after his side visit Sevilla in the final La Liga game of the season on Sunday.

Barca have impressed in their last few games, winning to nil and by at least two goals in their previous three contests.

Meanwhile, Sevilla are in crisis and they face a crucial summer in a bid to get back on track following a campaign which will see them finish in the lower reaches of the division.

After losing three straight games, it is likely they will be outclassed by Barca, who can win by at least two goals and cover a one-goal handicap.

Lazio are chasing rivals Roma for Serie A’s potential sixth Champions League spot and Igor Tudor has led Lazio to five straight home wins since arriving as manager in March.

The Biancocelesti meet already-relegated Sassuolo, who have lost four of their last five matches, on Sunday.

However, the Neroverdi have scored in their last three road trips and with nothing to play for they should fall back on their attacking instincts.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.