Sunday's European football predictions and free Serie A and La Liga tips
Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Sunday's Serie A and La Liga matches
Best bets
Celta Vigo to beat Valencia
Premier Sports 1 & LaLigaTV, 3.15pm Sunday
3pts 19-20 Ladbrokes
Barcelona -1 goal handicap vs Sevilla
Premier Sports 1 & LaLigaTV, 8pm Sunday
1pt 21-10 Betfair
Lazio to win & both teams score vs Sassuolo
TNT Sports Extra, 7.45 Sunday
1pt 17-10 Hills
Sunday European football predictions
Valencia’s European push faltered late in the La Liga campaign after they suffered five defeats in their last six matches, and that’s a worrying run of form as they prepare for a visit to Celta Vigo on the final day on the Spanish top-flight season.
Celta, though, have finished with a flourish, winning three of their last four matches. They’ve also taken maximum points from four of their last five fixtures at home, beating Las Palmas, Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao in their last three at Balaidos. They can add to Valencia’s miserable finish.
Barcelona boss Xavi departs after his side visit Sevilla in the final La Liga game of the season on Sunday.
Barca have impressed in their last few games, winning to nil and by at least two goals in their previous three contests.
Meanwhile, Sevilla are in crisis and they face a crucial summer in a bid to get back on track following a campaign which will see them finish in the lower reaches of the division.
After losing three straight games, it is likely they will be outclassed by Barca, who can win by at least two goals and cover a one-goal handicap.
Lazio are chasing rivals Roma for Serie A’s potential sixth Champions League spot and Igor Tudor has led Lazio to five straight home wins since arriving as manager in March.
The Biancocelesti meet already-relegated Sassuolo, who have lost four of their last five matches, on Sunday.
However, the Neroverdi have scored in their last three road trips and with nothing to play for they should fall back on their attacking instincts.
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
- Saturday's French Cup and German Cup finals predictions and free football tips
- Sunday's Serie A and Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips
- Saturday's Serie A and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips
- Sunday's Serie A and Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips
- Saturday's Bundesliga and La Liga predictions and free football tips
- Phil Foden to have one or more shots on target now odds boosted to 35-1: Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup final betting offer
- FA Cup final double odds boost: get 100-1 for Manchester United to lift the FA Cup or 35-1 for Manchester City
- Euro 2024 - full schedule & dates, fixtures and where to watch on UK TV channels + grab £210 in free bets
- FA Cup final betting offer: get enhanced odds of 30-1 for a goal to be scored in the Manchester City vs Manchester United match
- FA Cup Final Free Bets & Bonuses: Get £250 in betting offers for Manchester City vs Manchester United at Wembley this weekend
