Saturday's Women's Super League predictions and free football tips

Where to watch

Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 3pm

Aston Villa Women vs Manchester City Women

BBC Two, 3pm

Best bets

Chelsea Women to win and over 2.5 goals

2pts 13-10 Hills

Liverpool Women to beat Leicester Women

1pt 29-20 bet365

Saturday's Women's Super League predictions

The Women's Super League title race is set for a thrilling final day with Chelsea and Manchester City locked together on 52 points.

City, who travel to Aston Villa, are 11-10 to win the league with Chelsea narrow favourites to claim a fifth successive top-flight title going into their clash with Manchester United.

The Blues will be looking to give Emma Hayes the perfect send-off in her final match in charge and will take the title provided they at least equal City's result against Villa and maintain their goal difference advantage (currently two ahead).

Standing in Chelsea's way is a United side fresh from a 4-0 win over Tottenham in the final of the Women's FA Cup but the league form of Marc Skinner's team has been questionable.

Their 21 league games have produced ten wins, five draws and six defeats and they are 17 points behind Chelsea in the WSL.

Hayes's team have not missed a beat in the last couple of weeks, taking advantage of City's slip-up against Arsenal with 8-0 and 1-0 wins over Bristol City and Tottenham, and will surely be going for goals given their title rivals have the potential to comfortably beat Villa.

Chelsea have won five of their last six away fixtures in the WSL and can triumph in a high-scoring clash against Manchester United, who have seen over 2.5 goals in five of their last seven games.

Away from the title drama, Liverpool can finish a decent campaign with victory away to Leicester.

The Reds occupy fourth spot and have reeled off three consecutive wins over Bristol City, Chelsea and Manchester United.

