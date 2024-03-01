Luton v Aston Villa predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Luton v Aston Villa. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Luton v Aston Villa

You can watch Luton v Aston Villa in the Premier League at 5.30pm on Saturday March 2, live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Match prediction & best bets

Aston Villa to win 3-1

1pt 12-1 bet365, Hills

Aston Villa to win 3-2

1pt 20-1 bet365, Hills

You can bet on Luton v Aston Villa here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

Luton v Aston Villa odds

Luton 17-5

Aston Villa 8-11

Draw 100-30

Odds correct at time of publishing

Luton v Aston Villa team news

Luton

Forwards Elijah Adebayo and Jacob Brown are likely to miss out along with Albert Sambi Lokonga, Dan Potts, Amari'i Bell, Marvelous Nakamba, Mads Andersen and Tom Lockyer. Issa Kabore is available after being ineligible for the cup tie against his parent club Manchester City.

Aston Villa

Villa defenders Pau Torres and Ezri Konsa face fitness tests. Jhon Duran is back in training but Diego Carlos, Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings are injured.





Luton v Aston Villa predictions

Luton's defenders had a tough February, conceding 19 goals in five matches in all competitions, and their March schedule begins with a testing home fixture against Aston Villa.

The ante-post Premier League relegation betting suggested the Hatters might be cut adrift by this point of the season but they have outperformed their fellow promoted clubs Burnley and Sheffield United.

A stunning 4-0 home win over Brighton on January 30 was followed by a 4-4 draw away to Newcastle, although not much has gone right for the Hatters since then.

They have lost their three subsequent league fixtures, going down 3-1 to bottom club Sheffield United and 2-1 to Manchester United at Kenilworth Road before a 4-1 defeat against title-chasing Liverpool at Anfield.

They were thumped 6-2 by Manchester City in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday, when five-goal Erling Haaland, teed up by the brilliant Kevin De Bruyne, illustrated the gulf in class between the European champions and a depleted Luton side.

Aston Villa are aiming to join City in next season's Champions League and they look to be back on track after a patchy run of post-Christmas performances.

Villa have won three of their last four league matches, thumping the Blades 5-0 at Bramall Lane, winning 2-1 at Fulham and beating Nottingham Forest 4-2 last weekend.

They were knocked out of the FA Cup by Chelsea in a fourth-round replay, so enjoyed a midweek break while Luton were being torn apart by Haaland and De Bruyne.

That should prove an additional advantage for Unai Emery's men, especially as the Hatters are missing several significant players due to injury.

Luton manager Rob Edwards will still send out his team to play positively and they have scored in 12 of their 14 matches against top-half teams this season.

They can trouble a Villa defence who have also been unsettled by injuries recently and it could pay to split stakes on a 3-1 and 3-2 victory for the visitors in the correct-score market.

Emery's men won October's reverse fixture 3-1 and their two victories over Burnley, the team immediately below Luton in the table, were by 3-1 and 3-2 scorelines.

Villa claimed back-to-back 1-0 home wins over Manchester City and Arsenal in early December but since then both teams have scored in eight of their ten league matches.

Luton have found the net in each of their last eight league and cup defeats, including a 3-2 home loss to Chelsea, so an entertaining contest is expected.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in Luton's last eight league and cup defeats

Probable teams

Luton (3-4-2-1): Kaminski; Osho, Mengi, Burke; Ogbene, Barkley, Clark, Doughty; Chong, Morris; Woodrow

Subs: Kabore, Hashioka, Berry, Johnson, Ruddock, Townsend, Piesold

Aston Villa (4-4-1-1): Martinez; Cash, Torres, Lenglet, Moreno; Bailey, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey; Tielemans; Watkins

Subs: Digne, Chambers, Zaniolo, Iroegbunam, Diaby, Rogers, Konsa

Inside info

Luton

Star man Ross Barkley

Top scorer Carlton Morris

Penalty taker Carlton Morris

Card magnet Tahith Chong

Assist ace Alfie Doughty

Set-piece aerial threat Reece Burke

Aston Villa

Star man Ollie Watkins

Top scorer Ollie Watkins

Penalty taker Douglas Luiz

Card magnet John McGinn

Assist ace Ollie Watkins

Set-piece aerial threat Pau Torres

Luton v Aston Villa b et builder predictions

Over 1.5 first-half goals

Luton's last four home matches have featured 12 first-half goals while Aston Villa were 4-0 up inside 30 minutes at Sheffield United last month

Ross Barkley to have over 2.5 shots

The Luton midfielder has had 16 shots in his last five home league matches including five against Chelsea and five against Newcastle

Leon Bailey to score or assist

Villa's electric winger averages a goal or an assist every 84 minutes in the league this season and he could torment a leaky Luton defence

Pays out at 11-2 with bet365

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Luton v Aston Villa

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Luton v Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on Luton v Aston Villa

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.