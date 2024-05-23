Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

Shelbourne draw no bet

7.45pm Friday

3pts 3-1 general

Both teams to score in Bohemians v St Patrick's

7.45pm Friday

2pts 10-11 bet365

Bray draw no bet

7.45pm Friday

2pts 5-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

League of Ireland weekend predictions

The odds about Shamrock Rovers' clash with Shelbourne on Friday imply that Shels have little chance of winning the league, yet they have lost only two games all season, compared to Rovers' seven, and there is nothing in Rovers' form to suggest they are anywhere near their best right now.

Leon Pohls has been an issue in goal, but he was not to blame for a shocking defeat to lowly Dundalk last week. Damien Duff's Shels have had a really tough week, but they are on a high and, at the very least, are well capable of getting a draw.

Stephen Kenny has presided over two defeats already as St Patrick's manager – a sobering reality of the job ahead – but Saints were pretty good Monday against Shelbourne and will fancy their chance of a positive result at Bohemians.

Both Alan Reynolds' Bohemians and Kenny's Pat's will be encouraged to play positive football and both teams can get on the scoresheet.

In the second tier, there is every chance of a managerial bounce from Bray Wanderers, who visit Wexford.

The hosts have drawn seven of their 16 games, so back the Seagulls, who really should be doing better, with the draw no bet at 5-4.



