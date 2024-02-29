James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Tottenham to win & both teams to score v Crystal Palace

3pm Saturday

2pts 15-8 bet365

Barnsley to beat Wycombe

3pm Saturday

1pt 7-4 Betfair, Paddy Power

Union Berlin or draw double chance v Borussia Dortmund

2.30pm Saturday

3pts 4-5 bet365

Best Premier League bet

Tottenham v Crystal Palace

3pm Saturday

Tottenham should be refreshed by a two-week break since their 2-1 home defeat to Wolves and they can bounce back with an entertaining home victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Eagles started the Oliver Glasner era by beating Burnley 3-0 at Selhurst Park last weekend although they were helped by the fact that the Clarets were reduced to ten men in the 35th minute.

Four of Palace's seven league wins have been against the bottom two - Sheffield United and Burnley - and a trip to Tottenham represents a significant step up in class.

Before the reverse against Wolves, Spurs had won five home league games in a row and both teams scored in all five of those matches.

Another high-scoring home win could be on the cards as Palace have failed to score in only one of their last 11 league matches – January's 5-0 loss at Arsenal – but are missing England centre-back Marc Guehi after knee surgery.

Best EFL bet

Wycombe v Barnsley

3pm Saturday

Barnsley continued their charge towards the automatic-promotion places in League One with a 2-1 home win over Derby last weekend and they look a big price to bank another three points at Wycombe.

Adam Phillips scored twice as the Tykes came from behind to beat the second-placed Rams, who inflicted their only away defeat of the season in November.

Barnsley look worth backing to enhance their impressive away record against Wycombe, who have won only three of their 16 matches against top-ten clubs this term.

They deservedly beat Cheltenham 2-0 on Tuesday, scoring in the 86th and 89th minutes after dominating the game and missing a penalty early in the second half.

Before that win, however, they lost 2-1 to Bolton, drew 0-0 with Oxford and went down 1-0 at Stevenage, where goalkeeper Max Stryjek was sent off, and they may struggle against a Barnsley side who have lost only two league games since the start of October.

Best European bet

Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund

2.30pm Saturday

Borussia Dortmund let slip a 2-1 lead to lose 3-2 at home to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga last weekend and they may struggle when they travel to resurgent Union Berlin on Saturday.

Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho has had a tough start to his second spell with BVB, who have been held to draws by Wolfsburg and Heidenheim on their last two away days in the league.

Union Berlin, fourth in the Bundesliga in 2022-23, lost nine of their first 11 games this season but they have pulled clear of relegation trouble thanks to a run of four wins in their last five home matches.

They won 1-0 at Hoffenheim before a 2-2 draw at home to Heidenheim last weekend and should avoid defeat against Dortmund, who have won only four of 11 away games this term.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Aston Villa

Hosts Luton were torn apart by Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne in the FA Cup on Tuesday and their defence may find fourth-placed Villa too hot to handle

Blowout

Mainz

The Bundesliga strugglers have won twice in 23 matches this season, averaging 0.78 goals per game, while visitors Gladbach beat Bochum 5-2 last weekend

Accumulator

Aston Villa 7-10, Leyton Orient 20-23, Portsmouth 3-4, Stuttgart 6-5. £1 accumulator returns £12.24 with Betfair.

Both teams to score

Games at Tottenham 4-6, Everton 3-4, Atletico Madrid 4-5. £1 accumulator returns £5.26 with bet365.

