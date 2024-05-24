Racing Post logo
European Football

Saturday's French Cup and German Cup finals predictions and free football tips

Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Saturday's French Cup final and German Cup final

Kylian Mbappe can conclude PSG career with cup triumph
Kylian Mbappe can conclude PSG career with cup triumphCredit: Christian Liewig - Corbis

Best bets

PSG to win and both teams to score vs Lyon, 8pm
2pts 2-1 general

Bayer Leverkusen to win and both teams to score vs Kaiserslautern
Premier Sports 1, 7pm
1pt 13-8 bet365, BoyleSports

Saturday European football predictions

The FA Cup is not the only major cup competition to reach its conclusion on Saturday with finals also taking place in both France and Germany.

PSG are targeting a domestic double when they face Lyon at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy but victory may not be as straightforward for the Parisians as in previous meetings with Les Gones this season.

Both league games between the sides this term finished 4-1 in favour of PSG but this could be a more balanced affair with Lyon having come a long way under Pierre Sage, who took the reins in November.

Since then, he has turned Lyon from relegation candidates into a club which secured a surprise top-six finish in Ligue 1.

They have even shown signs of progress since their last mauling by PSG in April, stringing together a four-match winning run with victories over Monaco, Lille, Clermont and Strasbourg.

Winning the French Cup could be a stretch too far for Lyon, especially as PSG, who are looking to give Kylian Mbappe the perfect send-off, welcome back Gianluigi Donnarumma, Ousmane Dembele and Marquinhos to the starting lineup.

But they can make this final competitive after scoring in each of their last 11 fixtures. A PSG win and both teams to score is the way to go.

Bayer Leverkusen had their 51-match unbeaten streak in all competitions snapped in spectacular fashion by Atalanta in the Europa League final on Wednesday, ending their hopes of an invincible treble.

But Xabi Alonso's men can maintain their unbeaten domestic run with a German Cup final triumph over second-tier Kaiserslautern.

Despite that 3-0 loss to Atalanta, Leverkusen have been one of the standout teams across the continent and should justify their status as short-priced favourites.

But they have kept just two clean sheets in their last nine games and could be breached by plucky Kaiserslautern in a high-scoring final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Liam FlinRacing Post Sport

inEuropean Football

