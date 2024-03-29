Sporting ace Ruben Amorim favourite for Liverpool hotseat as Xabi Alonso drifts

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is the new favourite to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool this summer after it emerged that Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso will not be on the Merseyside club's shortlist.

Alonso had been strongly linked with a return to Anfield for next season but has been pushed out to 5-2 in the next Liverpool manager betting, having been 1-2 just a week ago.

Amorim, meanwhile, has been cut to as short as 4-5 from a best-priced 9-4 on Thursday with Alonso now expected to stay put at Leverkusen this summer.

Alonso has had a transformative effect since arriving at Leverkusen in 2022 . The club are 1-20 to claim their maiden Bundesliga title heading into the weekend's matches and unbeaten in all competitions ahead of Saturday's clash with Hoffenheim.

Bayern Munich were another club interested in the Spaniard but honorary club president Uli Hoeness conceded the move was "probably impossible" and Liverpool are reported to be turning their attention elsewhere.

Former Benfica midfielder Amorim is now front-runner, having impressed since taking the reins at Sporting in 2020.

Amorim helped break Benfica and Porto's stranglehold over the Primeira Liga when he delivered Sporting's first league title since 2002 in his first full season at the club.

He has also won two Portuguese League Cup titles during his tenure and has Sporting in the driving seat for the Primeira Liga title this campaign.

The 39-year-old adopts a high-intensity attacking style similar to that of Klopp, plays with a back three and has a track record for developing young talent.

Under Amorim's stewardship, Viktor Gyokeres, Ousmane Diomande and Goncalo Inacio are among the players to have evolved into top targets for major European clubs and there is reason for Liverpool fans to be optimistic about his potential appointment.

His contract with Sporting runs until 2026, though, meaning Liverpool would have to pay a £17 million release clause to bring Amorim to Anfield this summer.

