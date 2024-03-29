Aston Villa v Wolves prediction, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Aston Villa v Wolves. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Aston Villa v Wolves

You can watch Aston Villa v Wolves in the Premier League at 5.30pm on Saturday, March 30, live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Wolves or draw double chance

1pt 13-10 bet365

You can bet on Aston Villa v Wolves here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

Aston Villa v Wolves odds

Aston Villa 8-13

Wolves 4-1

Draw 17-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Aston Villa v Wolves team news

Aston Villa

Midfielder John McGinn is suspended after his red card against Tottenham and Jacob Ramsey faces a fitness test. Matty Cash has joined Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings on the sidelines.

Wolves

Pedro Neto and Hee-Chan Hwang are injured while fellow forward Matheus Cunha (thigh) is a doubt. Craig Dawson and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde will be assessed.

Aston Villa v Wolves predictions

Aston Villa and Wolves have both exceeded pre-season expectations in the Premier League this season and the Midlands rivals meet in an intriguing fixture at Villa Park on Saturday.

Ante-post punters who backed Villa at 10-1 for a top-four finish or Wolves at 4-1 to make the top half are having a great run for their money while Unai Emery's Villa are also hot favourites to win the Europa Conference League.

Wolves' hopes of silverware were dashed by Championship side Coventry, who scored two injury-time goals to claim a stunning 3-2 win in the FA Cup quarter-final at Molineux just before the international break.

Despite that disappointment, and injuries to attacking stars Hee-Chan Hwang, Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha, Wolves should head to Villa Park in good spirits under impressive manager Gary O'Neil.

Their last away trip in the Premier League ended in a 3-0 defeat at Newcastle but since Christmas they have also won 4-1 at Brentford, 4-2 at Chelsea and 2-1 at Tottenham, Villa's main rivals for fourth place.

Villa's home ground was a fortress in the early months of Emery's reign and December's back-to-back 1-0 victories over champions Manchester City and title-chasing Arsenal stretched their winning run at home in the league to 15 matches.

Since then, though, visiting teams have had plenty of joy against a leaky Villa defence and, despite their injuries, Wolves are worth backing to avoid defeat.

Wanderers have a terrific recent record against Villa, winning five, drawing three and losing just one of their nine Premier League meetings since the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

There is a lot to like about Emery's attacking unit, with England striker Ollie Watkins up front and Youri Tielemans, fresh from Tuesday's brace for Belgium against England at Wembley, alongside Brazil's Douglas Luiz in midfield.

The influential John McGinn is still suspended having been sent off in this month's 4-0 home defeat to Tottenham, which followed Villa Park losses to Newcastle at the end of January and Manchester United on February 11.

Since beating City and Arsenal to nil, Villa have conceded 14 goals in six home league matches and that run includes a 1-1 draw with bottom club Sheffield United and a 3-2 win over ten-man Burnley clinched by an 89th-minute penalty.

Lucas Digne's 89th-minute winner helped Villa edge past Luton 3-2 at the start of this month and at the prices they are hard to trust against a Wolves side who seem to relish this fixture.

Key stat

Aston Villa have won only one of their last nine Premier League meetings with Wolves

Probable teams

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Moreno; Bailey, Tielemans, Luiz, Ramsey; Watkins, Diaby

Subs: Rogers, Lenglet, Zaniolo, Digne, Duran, Iroegbunam, Chambers

Wolves (3-4-2-1): Sa; Kilman, Dawson, T Gomes; Semedo, Doyle, Traore, Ait-Nouri; M Lemina, Sarabia; Fraser

Subs: Cunha, S Bueno, H Bueno, J Gomes, Doherty, N Lemina, Traore

Inside info

Aston Villa

Star man Ollie Watkins

Top scorer Ollie Watkins

Penalty taker Douglas Luiz

Card magnet Matty Cash

Assist ace Ollie Watkins

Set-piece aerial threat Pau Torres

Wolves

Star man Mario Lemina

Top scorer Mario Lemina

Penalty taker Pablo Sarabia

Card magnet Mario Lemina

Assist ace Pablo Sarabia

Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson

Read more Premier League predictions...

Newcastle v West Ham prediction, odds and betting tips

Aston Villa v Wolves b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Both teams scored in all six of Wolves' matches against the top five including October's 1-1 draw with Villa at Molineux

Mario Lemina to have over 1.5 shots

Wolves' injury problems mean Lemina could play a more advanced role and he has scored four league goals, as well as an FA Cup winner against Brighton, this term

Nelson Semedo to be shown a card

Villa have some pacy, direct wingers so the Wolves wing-back may well pick up a ninth yellow card in 28 league appearances

Price guide 9-1

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Aston Villa v Wolves

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Aston Villa v Wolves in the .

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on Aston Villa v Wolves

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.