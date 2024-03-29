Brentford v Manchester United prediction, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Brentford v Manchester United. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Brentford v Manchester United

You can watch Brentford v Manchester United in the Premier League at 8pm on Saturday, March 30, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Match prediction & best bet

Manchester United

1pt 6-5 bet365, Betfair, Coral

Brentford v Manchester United odds

Brentford 21-10

Manchester United 6-5

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Brentford v Manchester United team news

Brentford

Sergio Reguilon is suspended and Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee (both ankle), Christian Norgaard (back), Kevin Schade (groin), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Rico Henry and Joshua Dasilva (both knee) are sidelined.

Manchester United

Harry Maguire (knock), Jonny Evans (unspecified injury) and Casemiro (muscle strain) are doubts while Tyrell Malacia (both knee), Luke Shaw, Altay Bayindir (both muscle strain), and Anthony Martial (groin) miss out through injury and Amad Diallo is suspended. Lisandro Martinez is fit for the first time in eight weeks.

Brentford v Manchester United predictions

Manchester United enjoyed by far their best moment of the season when achieving 4-3 extra-time success over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals and they can back it up by defeating Brentford on Saturday.

A place in the FA Cup final looks highly likely for the Red Devils, who are 2-9 to advance from their last-four clash with Coventry, but their immediate focus will be on Premier League matters as they strive to stay in the race for Champions League qualification.

Erik ten Hag's side are nine points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa and six behind fifth-placed Tottenham, so they can't afford to fall short this weekend.

However, they dug themselves out of a massive hole against Liverpool and will be looking to show the same resilience over the remaining weeks of the campaign.

While United are looking to increase the pressure on teams above them, 15th-placed Brentford are keen to put some extra distance between themselves and their relegation rivals.

Ivan Toney's January return was supposed to be the spark which pulled them clear of the danger zone but the poor results have kept coming with only seven points added from the last ten games.

Toney has done his bit by contributing four goals but Brentford's injury-hit defence has been exposed frequently.

Last season the Bees had the joint-fifth best defensive record in the division with 46 goals conceded, but it has been a very different story in the 2023-24 campaign with 54 goals shipped in 29 matches.

Thomas Frank's task has been made incredibly difficult by absences for Ben Mee, Ethan Pinnock, Aaron Hickey and Rico Henry, who were key components of the Bees' first-choice back five.

None of the quartet are expected to feature against United but Brentford are boosted by the likelihood of a first start in almost four months for Bryan Mbeumo, who came off the bench in the 2-1 loss at Burnley.

Bees' fans will be excited by the prospect of Mbeumo and Toney being paired together for the first time this season, but added potency in the final third may not be enough to secure three much-needed points.

United's defence will be in for a stern examination but their star-studded attack can win them the game.

Rasmus Hojlund (seven goals in his last seven appearances) and Marcus Rashford (three goals in three) are playing with confidence and their finishing skills could be decisive in a high-scoring contest.

Key stat

Brentford have lost five of their last six Premier League games

Probable teams

Brentford (3-5-2): Flekken; Jorgensen, Ajer, Collins; Roerslev, Onyeka, Jensen, Janelt, Lewis-Potter; Toney, Mbeumo.

Subs: Strakosha, Maupay, Wissa, Ghoddos, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Yarmoliuk, Kim, Brierley.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Subs: Heaton, Mount, Maguire, Eriksen, Amrabat, Evans, Antony, Forson, Martinez.

Inside info

Brentford

Star man Ivan Toney

Top scorer Bryan Mbeumo

Penalty taker Ivan Toney

Card magnet Frank Onyeka

Assist ace Bryan Mbeumo

Set-piece aerial threat Nathan Collins

Manchester United

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Top scorer Rasmus Hojlund

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Raphael Varane

Brentford v Manchester United bet builder predictions

Manchester United to win

The Red Devils have won five of their last seven league games and can make further headway at the expense of out-of-sorts Brentford, who are winless in six.

Marcus Rashford to score at any time

The 26-year-old is a confidence-based player and his belief should be sky high after three goals in the last three United games.

Frank Onyeka to be carded

Onyeka has been carded eight times in just 22 league appearances this season and looks overpriced for another caution.



Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.