Bournemouth vs Brighton prediction, betting tips and odds: Cherries look a decent pick

When to bet on Bournemouth vs Brighton

Bournemouth vs Brighton in the Premier League kicks-off at 2pm on Sunday April 28

Match prediction & best bet

Bournemouth

2pts 5-4 Betfair

Bournemouth vs Brighton odds

Bournemouth 5-4

Brighton 2-1

Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Bournemouth vs Brighton predictions

Bournemouth have embarked on quite a transformation from last season's late survivors to a mid-table outfit and they should have enough to see off Brighton.

The Cherries have been strong on their own patch since Christmas and demonstrated they are not resting on their laurels at this late stage of the campaign when they claimed a 1-0 win at Wolves on Wednesday.

They possess one of the league's top marksmen in Dominic Solanke and there is little to be confident about when analysing Brighton's chances of gaining three points at the Vitality Stadium.

Not only do Albion have to lick their wounds after a 4-0 home drubbing by title-chasing Manchester City on Thursday, but they have also been poor on the road with a 5-0 success at bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United their only away success in their last 11 trips.

It has been an exciting campaign for the Seagulls, who have embarked on their first foray into European competition, but it is ending with a bit of a whimper as Roberto De Zerbi's team have not won in their five matches.

While Bournemouth look likely to end the season on a high, Brighton would seem to be content for it to end quite soon and it would be a surprise if they could get anything from their trip along the south coast.

Key stat

Manchester City and Liverpool are the only teams to have beaten Bournemouth in their last 12 home league games.

Bournemouth vs Brighton team news

Bournemouth

The Cherries will be without Milos Kerkez after his red card against Wolves on Wednesday. Mark Travers may get another chance to impress in goal.

Brighton

Billy Gilmour and James Milner face late fitness tests. Pervis Estupinan, Evan Ferguson, Jack Hinshelwood, Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma are all out.

Probable teams

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Travers; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Christie, Cook; Semenyo, Scott, Kluivert; Solanke

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Barco; Gross, Baleba; Adingra, Pedro, Fati; Welbeck

