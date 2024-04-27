Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City prediction, betting tips and odds: Rampant Citizens unlikely to let up

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City

You can watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City in the Premier League at 4.30pm on Sunday April 28, live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Manchester City -2 handicap result

2pts 23-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City odds

Nottingham Forest 10-1

Manchester City 3-10

Draw 5-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City predictions

The City Ground, always a passionate venue, is likely to be even more atmospheric than usual as Nottingham Forest take to the pitch for the first time following their 2-0 defeat at Everton in a clash marred with controversy.

The Tricky Trees were on the wrong end of three penalty decisions at Goodison Park and the players, staff, fans and the club's official X account all made their feelings known to the Professional Game Match Officials (PGMOL), and Nuno Espirito Santo will be eager to utilise the cauldron-like City Ground atmosphere and turn that frustration into a result as Forest remain in a relegation battle.

The one slight issue with that plan, however, lies with the opposition, Manchester City. The reigning champions are embroiled in another Premier League title fight and will be keen to keep up their own form by shutting out the noise in Nottingham and taking three valuable points.

If City's recent results are anything to go by, any boost from the stands would not be enough to help Forest in this match as Pep Guardiola's title challengers have scored at least four goals in each of their last four Premier League games, beating highflying Aston Villa and in-form Crystal Palace as well as Luton and Brighton in the process.

With the Citizens in that sort of fettle, even a complete turnaround in terms of decisions going for Forest rather than against them would still be unlikely to deny their rampant visitors.

Forest's defeat at Everton means it's just one win in ten games for Nuno's men, in a run which includes six defeats. Their form is better at the City Ground, where they have avoided defeat in their last three home games, but they have been held to draws on their own patch by Burnley, Brentford, Luton and League One Blackpool this term and suffered a defeat to Everton in front of their own fans in December.

A repeat of those performances against City would most likely result only in embarrassment, with the Citizens unbeaten in 18 Premier League games and their last 13 on the road in all competitions.

Their 13-match unbeaten run on the road has seen them net 37 times and with Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne and Julian Alvarez all in fantastic form, even without Erling Haaland the Citizens look sure to put plenty past Forest at the City Ground.

Nuno has a decent record against Guardiola, having lost only one of his four top-flight home clashes with the Spaniard. But the majority of his success against the City boss came with Wolves and Tottenham, with this Forest side paling in comparison to the talent in those sides.

The Tricky Trees manager is unlikely to keep up that record this time around, given that City appear to find an extra gear in title run-ins. And with the visitors in such fine goalscoring form, a heavy away win could be on the cards.

Key stat

Manchester City have scored at least four goals in each of their last four Premier League games.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City team news

Nottingham Forest

Willy Boly is a long-term absentee for the Tricky Trees while this game is likely to come too soon for Taiwo Awoniyi, who is nearing a return.

Manchester City

Erling Haaland remains a doubt after missing City's last two games but the Norwegian is the Citizens' only potential absentee.

Probable teams

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Sels; Williams, Niakhate, Murillo, Aina; Dominguez, Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Subs: Omobamidele, Toffolo, Yates, Sangare, Reyna, Origi, Ribeiro

Manchester City (4-1-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Kovacic, Foden; Alvarez

Subs: Akanji, Ake, Lewis, Nunes, Doku, Grealish, Bobb

Inside info

Nottingham Forest

Star man Morgan Gibbs-White

Top scorer Chris Wood

Penalty taker Morgan Gibbs-White

Card magnet Morgan Gibbs-White

Assist ace Anthony Elanga

Set-piece aerial threat Chris Wood

Manchester City

Star man Phil Foden

Top scorer Phil Foden

Penalty taker Julian Alvarez

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat Ruben Dias

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City b et builder predictions

Over 2.5 goals

City have scored at least four times in each of their last four Premier League games while Forest have conceded seven in their last three, so over 2.5 goals looks a likely outcome.

Phil Foden to score

The England star has scored 16 Premier League goals this season and five in his last two top-flight appearances, suggesting he could well trouble the Forest defence frequently.

Neco Williams to be booked

The Welsh defender has been booked four times in 25 Premier League games this term and could struggle to contain Foden, potentially leading to a fifth yellow card of the campaign.

Pays out at 11-1 with Paddy Power

