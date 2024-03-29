Newcastle v West Ham prediction, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Newcastle v West Ham. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Newcastle v West Ham

You can watch Newcastle v West Ham in the Premier League at 12.30pm on Saturday, March 30, live on TNT Sports 1

Match prediction & best bet

Over 3.5 goals

1pt 5-4 Hills, Paddy Power

Newcastle v West Ham odds

Newcastle 17-20

West Ham 29-10

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Newcastle v West Ham team news

Newcastle

Sandro Tonali, Joelinton, Nick Pope, Callum Wilson, Sven Botman and Lewis Miley are all sidelined for the Magpies, although Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Kieran Trippier could come back into the squad.

West Ham

Maxwel Cornet needs to be assessed, Mohammed Kudus is a doubt and Edson Alvarez is suspended.

Newcastle v West Ham predictions

A bumper Easter weekend in the Premier League could get off to a flyer on Saturday lunchtime when European hopefuls Newcastle and West Ham should serve up a cracker at St James' Park.

Before the international break, Newcastle were dumped out of the FA Cup by Manchester City, meaning a top-six finish is their sole objective as their season starts winding down.

Among their competitors for the European places are resurgent West Ham, who have taken eight points from their last four league games and thrashed Freiburg 5-0 in the Europa League to progress to the competition's quarter-finals.

But the bottom line is both of these teams blow hot and cold – they have racked up 24 wins and 21 defeats between them in the Premier League this term – and it is hard to make a strong case for either of them.

A flurry of absences for both sides only makes the equation harder to solve.

Sven Botman, Sandro Tonali, Callum Wilson, Nick Pope and Joelinton are among those on the sidelines for the Magpies, while midfield rock Edson Alvarez is suspended for the Hammers and there is uncertainty over the availability of Mohammed Kudus.

With neither team at full strength, goals could instead be the way to go.

Newcastle are outsiders in the race for the European places in the Premier League, so Eddie Howe's men can play with a little less fear than those around them going forwards.

And they have not exactly needed a reason to play on the front foot this season anyway. Their tally of 59 league goals is bettered only by the top four – Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Aston Villa.

But they have also been alarmingly leaky at the back, shipping 48 goals in 28 matches – only three fewer than relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest and nine more than lowly Everton.

That combination of a lethal attack and patchy defence has meant Newcastle's league games have averaged 3.82 goals per game this term and 17 of their 28 matches have produced at least four goals.

West Ham showed what damage they can do going forwards in their 5-0 hammering of Freiburg this month and Saturday's match should be a free-flowing contest, as was the case when these sides drew 2-2 in the capital in October.

Neither side should hold back and over 3.5 goals looks a solid selection, having clicked in six of Newcastle's last nine matches.

Key stat

Newcastle's Premier League fixtures have averaged 3.82 goals per game this term.

Probable teams

Newcastle (4-3-3): Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Dummett, Ritchie, Targett, Livramento, Hall, Murphy, Anderson.

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Soucek, Phillips; Bowen, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Antonio.

Subs: Johnson, Cresswell, Ings, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Earthy, Mubama.

Inside info

Newcastle

Star man Alexander Isak

Top scorer Alexander Isak

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Card magnet Bruno Guimaraes

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Alexander Isak

West Ham

Star man Jarrod Bowen

Top scorer Jarrod Bowen

Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse

Card magnet Emerson

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Kurt Zouma

Newcastle v West Ham b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Goals should rain down on St James' Park on Saturday and both teams to score, which has clicked in 19 of West Ham's 29 league games, looks a good pick.

Jarrod Bowen to score

Jarrod Bowen has netted 14 goals in the Premier League this season and could be one of the greatest beneficiaries of a high-scoring game on Tyneside.

Over three cards

A high-octane affair may also mean a scrappy one and the cards could rack up. These sides have picked up 123 yellow cards between them in the Premier League this season and this game could generate at least four cards.

Price guide 9-2

